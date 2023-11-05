Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson "Had a Fling," His Bodyguard Claimed

Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson are two of the most legendary music stars of all time, so it's no surprise that they crossed paths during their lives. But, according to one source, their relationship went further than that—at least, for a brief time. A bodyguard who worked with Jackson has claimed that the King of Pop had a fling with Houston in the early '90s. According to his story, the romance was short-lived, but Jackson still had feelings for Houston for long after it ended. The bodyguard even said that Jackson hoped to marry the "Greatest Love of All" singer. Read on to find out how their low-key affair supposedly started and why it didn't last.

RELATED: Michael Jackson's Son Reveals Why His Dad Really Lightened His Skin.

Jackson's bodyguard said Houston "practically moved in" with him.

In 2012, Matt Fiddes, a bodyguard of Jackson's, made various claims about his former employer to U.K. newspaper The Sun, as reported by Today. This included the claim that Jackson and Houston had a two-week fling in 1991.

"They met because they were two of the biggest recording artists on the planet and mixing in the same circles," Fiddes said. "They instantly connected as kindred spirits because they understood each other's massive fame. Whitney practically moved into Michael's ranch and they had a fling like any other young couple."

Fiddes met Jackson in 1998 and worked with him until his death in 2009 at age 50. The bodyguard made his claims only two months after Houston's passing in February 2012 at age 48.

RELATED: Kim Basinger Said She Felt Manipulated by Mickey Rourke & 9 1/2 Weeks Director.

Jackson supposedly wanted to marry Houston.

Fiddes continued, "Michael said later he had always hoped the relationship had gone further, and I know he dreamed of marrying her."

Jackson was married twice during his life: to Lisa Marie Presley from 1994 to 1996, and to Debbie Rowe from 1996 to 2000. With Rowe, he welcomed his children Paris and Prince Jackson. He also has a third child, Bigi Jackson.

As for Houston, she was married to Bobby Brown from 1992 to 2007. They had one child, Bobbi Kristina Brown.

Houston may have had an affair with another Jackson, too.

It has also been rumored that Houston had a romantic relationship with Jackson's older brother, Jermaine Jackson, in the mid-'80s, and that her song "Saving All My Love for You" is about him. The two singers also duetted on the song "If You Say My Eyes Are Beautiful."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

At the time of the rumored affair, Jermaine would have been married to his first wife, Hazel Gordy. As reported by E! News in 2012, Jermaine did not comment on the rumor, but his sister, La Toya Jackson, claimed during an appearance on The Talk, "He has admitted that they had an affair."

RELATED: This Was Most Likely the Prom Song the Year You Graduated High School.

Houston said she had "many good memories" with Jackson.

Houston opened up about her relationship with Jackson in 2009 interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which she called his death "devastating".

"I have so many good memories of spending time with him," she said. "I've known his family for so many years. For at least 20. I thought: 'This can't be true. This can't be true.' I knew he was on painkillers at one time. I didn't know how far and how deep it was."

Houston expressed that she worried for herself after seeing Jackson when she participated in his 2001 concert special, because she had struggled with drug use and was "frail" at the time, as Winfrey said. "I just remember doing the anniversary special, the 30th anniversary, and I remember looking at Michael and I remember looking at myself," she said. She thought, "No, I don't want this to be like this. This can't happen. Not both of us."

Houston continued, "Mike and I were very close" and explained that she spoke to him often during his trial, but that he didn't want to see many people in person, including her. "He'd speak to me on the phone, but he didn't want me to see him. No one have I ever met quite like that young man. And to have it end like that? Saddens me."

Jackson's bodyguard made more shocking claims.

As reported by Today, in his 2012 interview with The Sun, Fiddes asserted other unconfirmed claims about Jackson, including that he was the biological father of Bigi. He said that the "Thriller" singer had asked him for a sperm donation, because he wanted to "create an athletic child." He also claimed that Jackson was anorexic and impotent due to drug and alcohol use. The Today article notes that while Fiddes said he spoke to Jackson three days before his death, he was banned from the Jackson family's circle when the singer died. Fiddes has continued to speak out publicly about the singer in recent years.

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.