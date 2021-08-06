The Sandlot is a classic film that lives on in the heart of the '80s and '90s kids who grew up with it. Lines from the movie spawned quotes people still toss around today: "You're killing me, Smalls" and "Legends never die." And the film also launched the careers of a number of actors. The character of Wendy Peffercorn, the beautiful pool lifeguard who caught the eye of the movie's heroes, was a scene-stealer. What you may not realize is that the actor who played her, Marley Shelton, is still acting—and you've probably seen her in some of your favorite movies without even realizing she was a Sandlot standout. Read on to see what Shelton looks like now.

Marley Shelton has gone on to star in a number of horror films.

While The Sandlot is a fun movie for the whole family to watch, Shelton's career quickly trended toward movies meant for more mature audiences. Shelton has appeared in a slew of horror films and thrillers, including Death of a Cheerleader, Valentine, Planet Terror, Scream 4, and Quentin Tarantino's Grindhouse, which brought her more widespread acclaim. Shelton can also be seen in less frightening fare, like Never Been Kissed, Sugar & Spice, Bubble Boy, and Pleasantville.

Now 47, she continues to act.

Shelton is still acting, with recent credits including the TV series Rise, Manhunt, and Tomorrow's Monsters. Her latest movie, Rampage, shows that she hasn't abandoned genre thrills. In fact, she'll soon be reprising her role as Deputy Judy Hicks in the highly anticipated upcoming 2022 Scream movie.

Shelton is married to a movie producer.

In 2001, Shelton married film producer Beau Flynn. He has produced several blockbuster movies, including Rampage, San Andreas, Journey to the Center of the Earth, and the new release Jungle Cruise, as well as indie films like Requiem for a Dream and The House of Yes. The couple has two children, 11-year-old West Flynn and 9-year-old Ruby Flynn.

And she's still surprised by the success of The Sandlot.

On the 25th anniversary of The Sandlot back in 2018, Shelton admitted that she was surprised by the success of the film. "I'm shocked! Initially, people liked the movie, but nobody thought it was going to have the legs that it did and become this cult classic. I think it had something to do with it being this very coming of age story," Shelton told Us Weekly at the time. "Something about baseball and adolescence and that simpler time in life, I think people really relate to."

And while she's probably recognized more often as a scream queen than as Wendy Peffercorn, Shelton said she's delighted when it happens. "I'm always so flattered when people recognize me from it because it was 25 years ago! I'm like, 'Wow, thanks. I'm glad you recognize me as Wendy Peffercorn,'" she said.

