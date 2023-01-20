Even as inflation improves, shoppers are still feeling the heat, especially as products like eggs skyrocket in price. With consumers more cost-conscious than ever, many are turning to Walmart, thanks to its reputation for "everyday low prices." But the big-box retailer is now facing some concerns about its prices, with a new lawsuit claiming some major discrepancies. Read on to find out why Walmart is under fire for allegedly charging customers more in stores than it should be.

Walmart has faced backlash for overcharging issues in the past.

Walmart has previously earned heat for overcharging, despite its relatively low prices.

Back in August, a viral TikTok video accused Walmart of "ripping off" customers when a shopper claimed she was overcharged for chocolate candy melts at checkout after the item rang up at a higher cost than what was listed online and in store.

Another viral TikTok video blasted the retailer for "price gouging" in December, after a customer noticed the same eggs she had bought from Walmart two months prior had since doubled in price.

Now, however, it's not just online complaints—Walmart is actually being suid.

The retailer is facing a lawsuit over its in-store prices.

On Jan. 13, a class-action lawsuit for fraud was filed against Walmart on Jan. 13 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Kevin Adelstein of Moreland Hills, Ohio, is suing Walmart over a discrepancy between the prices of its products in stores and online, Cleveland.com reported. Adelstein's attorneys allege in the suit that the popular company has violated Ohio and federal consumer protection laws as a result, according to the outlet. They expect that thousands of customers have been affected by the disparity.

Adelstein claims Walmart charges more than it should.

The lawsuit concerns Walmart charging more in stores than online. As Legal Newsline explains, Adelstein said he looked at different products on the retailer's website that were advertised for sale in-store at a local Walmart in Aurora, Ohio. But when he visited the store that same day to purchase those products, he claims the prices were higher than what Walmart had listed on its website.

Adelstein provided three examples in his lawsuit of this pricing discrepancy. He said a weed control preventer was advertised for $19.97 online, but he was charged $21.77 for it in store, according to Legal Newsline. Adelstein also bought another weed killer and ceramic wax at the store that cost him $4.02 and $7.88 more, respectively, than what was advertised online.

Best Life reached out to Walmart for comment on the lawsuit, but has not yet heard back.

Walmart will price match items under certain conditions.

Walmart will match the online price for products purchased in its U.S. stores, according to its current Price Match Policy. But Adelstein says the issue is that consumers are not aware that they are being charged higher prices for products than what is listed on Walmart's website.

There are also several stipulations with the retailer's policy: Customers must inform the associate of the price difference, the item must be currently in-stock online at the time of the price match request, and Walmart can limit quantities to one product per customer in a single day. And those are only some of the limitations.

"Walmart reserves the right to modify the terms of this policy at any time," the retailer also states on its website. "The manager on duty has the final decision on any price match."