USPS Is Temporarily Suspending Services in These States, Effective Now

Find out about the latest disruptions at multiple post offices.

By Kali Coleman
November 6, 2023
The U.S. Postal Service's (USPS) peak mailing season is upon us. From November through January, we rely on the USPS more often than at any other time of the year, so it's crucial for the agency's operations to be running without interruption. Of course, that's not always possible: Unexpected emergencies and circumstances can cause disruptions to Postal Service deliveries and facilities at any moment. Now, some postal customers in a few different states are finding that out. Read on to discover where the USPS is temporarily suspending services, effective now.

The USPS recently suspended services in three states.

San Francisco, USA - April 4, 2020: San Francisco postal worker in mask delivering mail during stay-at-home order.
iStock

The Postal Service can't necessarily prevent disruptions, but the agency does its best to let customers know when these issues arise. Through its Service Alerts website, the USPS keeps us updated on whether our mail is being delivered regularly, and if our local post offices are open during normal hours.

"USPS service alerts have information for consumers, small businesses and business mailers about postal facility service disruptions caused by weather-related and other natural disasters, special events, or other changes impacting service," the agency explains.

As of Nov. 5, this online tool is warning customers about new disruptions impacting operations in California, North Dakota, and Illinois.

One of the facilities has already reopened.

The photo was taken 10/28/2022 in a postoffice, Charlottesville, Virginia, USA
iStock

On Oct. 31, the USPS updated its Service Alerts website to warn residents in Aguanga, California, about a facility closure. According to the alert, the agency had temporarily closed the Aguanga Post Office because of the Highland Fire—which is a wildfire that broke out in the town, but has since been 100 percent contained, according to The Desert Sun.

As a result of the containment, it appears that the facility has already been reopened. In a Nov. 3 local press release, the USPS informed customers that it planned to lift its suspension the following day.

"The Aguanga Post Office located at 45600 Highway 79 will reopen and resume its normal operations on Saturday, Nov. 4," the release stated.

But that's not yet the case for the other two affected states.

One post office was closed for water damage.

Letters on a sorting frame, table and shelves in a mail delivery sorting centre. Postal service, post office inside
iStock

A few days after the California closure, the Postal Service issued an alert about disruptions in Dodge, North Dakota. In a Nov. 3 update to the Service Alerts website, the USPS announced that "operations are temporarily suspended until further notice" at the Dodge Post Office.

The agency further elaborated on the closure in a separate local press release, explaining that the facility had been "temporarily closed due to water damage."

"No mail has been damaged, and no timetable has yet to be established for the resumption of retail services," the release stated. When Best Life reached out to the USPS about this closure, a spokesperson said that "no further information is available at this time, and no timetable has yet to be established for the resumption of retail services."

For the time being, Dodge Post Office customers are being directed to pick up their mail, packages, and P.O. Box mail at the Halliday Post Office in Halliday, North Dakota. You can also conduct retail transactions at this facility.

"We apologize for any inconvenience to our customers," the USPS added in its release.

Only certain services have been suspended in Illinois.

Logo and signage of USPS on a wall. United States Postal Service is an independent agenc of US federal government responsible for providing postal service in the US
Shutterstock

The USPS updated its Service Alerts website once more on Nov. 3 to warn Illinois customers about problems at a facility in the greater Chicago area. According to the alert, "retail operations are temporarily suspended" at the Auburn Park Post Office, located at 8345 S. Ashland Ave.

But it appears that only retail operations have been impacted at the Auburn Park Post Office. "The location is open for P.O. Box mail service," the agency said in its alert.

If you need retail services during this time, the USPS is directing to customers to three nearby post offices: Ashburn Station, Englewood Station, and Ogden Park Station.

Best Life reached out to the USPS to find out why retail services have been suspended at the Auburn Park Post Office, and we will update this story with their response.

