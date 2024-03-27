USPS Warns Customers to Allow Extra Time for Deliveries—Here's Where

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) has been in something of an ongoing crisis—and while Postmaster General Louis DeJoy promised to turn things around when he took charge four years ago, problems persist. Most recently, people across the U.S. have complained of massive mail delays, some of which workers have called the "worst [they've] ever seen." But if you weren't already having issues, you might want to prepare, as the USPS is now warning customers that their deliveries could be late.

RELATED: 6 Major Changes Postmaster General Louis DeJoy Has Made to the USPS.

Delays are not particularly unusual, and the Postal Service clearly states on its website that "delivery times are not guaranteed."

"Sometimes packages are delayed or rerouted because of unusual circumstances," the USPS explains, noting that these circumstances can include (but are not limited to) "traffic, staffing fluctuations, severe weather, natural disaster, [and] changes in carrier route."

When disruptions do arise, the agency informs the public through its online Service Alerts website. These alerts usually cover individual post office closures in specific states, but a new warning posted late on March 26 is bringing light to "severe weather and emergencies affecting mail delivery" in a more widespread way.

"Weather and emergency events are impacting the processing, transportation, and delivery of mail and packages across the U.S.," the USPS stated in its new alert.

According to the Postal Service, there are currently three specific problems that could cause mail and package delivery to be disrupted in some areas.

RELATED: USPS Issues New Alert on 5 Things You Must Do as Mail Theft Surges.

The first issue the USPS is warning about is "winter weather in the Midwest." A major snow storm has brought blizzard conditions to multiple parts of the Plains and Midwest during the first half of this week, USA Today reported.

Of course, the Postal Service has long warned customers that snow and ice can prevent carriers from safely conducting deliveries.

"Mail delivery service may be delayed or curtailed whenever streets or walkways present hazardous conditions to our carriers and/or vehicles," the agency states on its website.

The second problem affecting certain postal customers right now is "high speed wind and flooding in the Southeast," according to the new Service Alerts update.

As Fox Weather reported, millions of people from Texas to Florida are expected to experience widespread rain, severe thunderstorms, and flash flooding this week from a storm developing in the Gulf of Mexico.

This is another natural disaster that can prevent carriers from traveling safely. But it is not just these two weather events affecting mail deliveries.

RELATED: USPS Is Temporarily Suspending Services in These States Due to "Safety Concerns."

The last disruption the USPS has alerted customers to in its new warning is the recent bridge collapse in Baltimore.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed early on March 26 after it was struck by a cargo ship, and experts say it could take years to rebuild, The Washington Post reported. As a result, traffic has been detoured and this could extend the time it takes for postal deliveries to be made.

Best Life reached out to the USPS to get more information about these potential delays, and we will update this story with the agency's response.

But in the meantime, the USPS is asking customers to be aware that their mail and packages could arrive late.

"Due to these events, please allow additional time for final delivery of your item," the Postal Service stated in its new warning.