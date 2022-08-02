USPS Is Suspending These Services, Effective Immediately

There's no guarantee that your mail is going to show up every day—especially in 2022. The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) has been battling a number of challenges over the last couple years that have resulted in growing complaints about delivery delays across the country. At the same time, the threat of mail theft has increased significantly, making it more likely that your mail could be stolen before it makes its way to you. Sometimes, however, the USPS plays a more direct role in your empty mailbox. The postal agency can and will suspend delivery services for a number of reasons—which some Americans just discovered recently. Read on to find out where the USPS is suspending services right now.

READ THIS NEXT: USPS Is Getting Rid of This, Postmaster General Says.

USPS has suspended service in multiple areas already this year.

People across the U.S. have had their mail service stripped back throughout the year. From April to June, the USPS suspended deliveries in at least three cities over attacks against postal carriers: Santa Monica, California; Greenfield, Indiana; and Des Moines, Iowa. Residents in one Santa Monica neighborhood received notice of a mail suspension back in April due to "assaults and threats of assaults" from one individual against multiple carriers in the area. Meanwhile, the neighborhoods in Greenfield and Des Moines both lost delivery service after USPS workers were attacked by loose dogs.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Now, the Postal Service has had to suspend its services in another area entirely for very different concerns.

The agency just pulled back service from several post offices.

The USPS was forced to suspend its service at several post offices in Northern California this week, eSeller365 reported. According to the e-commerce news outlet, the agency closed post offices in four Siskiyou County cities: Klamath River, Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Seiad Valley. The closures are the result of the McKinney Fire, a massive wildfire that broke out in the Klamath National Forest near the border of California and Oregon on July 29, per CNN.

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Mail delivery has been impacted in these areas.

On Aug. 1, the USPS updated its Residential Service Disruptions alert page, notifying residents that two of the post offices have reopened: Happy Camp and Seiad Valley. The Scott Bar and Klamath River locations are still closed due to the McKinney Fire, however. And even in the areas where post offices have reopened, mail delivery is still being impacted due to road closures because of the fire.

For residents who are unable to get their mail, the Postal Service is directing them to available mail and retail services at the post office in Yreka, California. "Customers are reminded to bring proper photo identification for mail and package pickups," the agency said.

This is not the only time natural disasters have impacted postal service recently.

The Postal Service has long warned customers that hazardous conditions and natural disasters can affect service. But the agency says it "curtails delivery only after careful consideration, and only as a last resort," in order to keep employees and customers safe. The McKinney Fire is not the first instance of this in recent weeks. On July 26, the USPS released an industry alert notifying customers that it had halted operations at its Processing and Distribution Center in St. Louis, Missouri, due to flooding in the area.

At least one post office in the city also had to be closed as record-breaking rainfall in the region produced historic and widespread flooding, according to CNN. "Flooding conditions presented some challenges for us, and we are reallocating resources, making every effort to provide delivery, however the safety of our employees is a top priority," USPS spokesperson Mark Inglett told local Fox-affiliate KTVI .