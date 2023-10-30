Relationships

Top 10 U.S. Cities for Meeting People

These are the best networking places in America.

By John Wright
October 30, 2023
By John Wright
October 30, 2023

When it comes to one-word advice for professional success, "network" is probably second only to "location." Which is to say, networking is more easily done in certain areas than others. A new LinkedIn survey has pinpointed the best U.S. cities for networking by newcomers—the places where it's easiest to meet people and add LinkedIn connections. The study looked at 3 million people who relocated in 2021 and how fast they added those connections, in comparison to the national average, in their first 12 months. These are the cities that landed in the top 10.

10
Dallas-Fort Worth

things to do in dallas - dallas skyline
Shutterstock / Mihai_Andritoiu

In Dallas-Fort Worth, newcomers added LinkedIn connections at 7.8 times the national average, the survey found.

9
Miami-Fort Lauderdale

miami beach
littlenySTOCK / Shutterstock

Miami-Fort Lauderdale edged out the Dallas metro for the #9 spot. Newcomers to town added to their networks at 7.9 times the national rate.

8
Houston

Shutterstock

In Houston, new arrivals added to their networks at 8.2 times the typical pace nationwide.

7
Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. at Dawn
Orhan Cam/Shutterstock

Newcomers to the nation's capital grew their connections at 8.3 times the national average.

6
Chicago

Chicago Illinois at Night
Luis Boucault/Shutterstock

Arrivistes in the Windy City grew their networks at 8.4 times the typical national rate.

5
Boston

boston, massachusetts
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

New residents of Boston networked at 8.6 times the U.S. national average.

4
Los Angeles

Shutterstock

Newcomers to L.A. grew their networks at 8.7 times the average in their first 12 months in the metro. 

3
Salt Lake City

things to do in salt lake city
Shutterstock / SkyBlodgett

Perhaps surprisingly, Salt Lake City outpaced larger metros such as L.A., Boston, Chicago, and D.C. New residents added to their connections at 9.2 the U.S. average—a full half-point ahead of Los Angeles.

2
San Francisco Bay Area

San Francisco Trolley
Scott Woodham Photography/Shutterstock

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the tech capital of the nation landed in the #2 slot, with 9.5 times the network growth of what's typical nationwide.

1
New York City

empire state building standing tall amongst skyscrapers in New York City
Shutterstock

If you can make it here, you can make it anywhere—but you can still meet more people here. New York City surged into the top spot for networking, with newcomers adding 11.1 times the connections in their first year than the national average.

