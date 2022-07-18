United Airlines Is Cutting Flights to These 4 Major Cities, Starting Aug. 15

Anyone who has recently traveled by air can attest to the chaos happening at airports this summer. From shockingly long security lines to near constant cancellations and delays, the ongoing headaches have affected people across the world. But if you're hoping the end of summer travel demand will bring about smoother sailing, you might be disappointed. United Airlines just announced that it's getting rid of more flights in the near future. Read on to find out what major cities will be affected by these changes, starting next month.

United previously cut flights from eight major cities.

United Airlines frequently makes adjustments to its schedule. Back in May, the carrier announced that it was cutting flights for eight popular cities for the entire month of June: Newark, Maui, Honolulu, Tokyo, Washington, D.C., Sao Paulo, Geneva, and Dublin. At the time, United Airlines said the suspension of these flights was due to operational issues, according to The Points Guy. The carrier had been dealing with an aircraft shortage due to a delay in repairs on some of its Boeing planes.

As it turns out, the route cancellations aren't stopping there.

The carrier is now getting rid of flights for more major cities.

United is now pulling back from four major cities, including two whose schedules were already adjusted. Its first change will be from its New York City hub, Newark Liberty International Airport. According to the Centre for Aviation, data from aviation analytics provider OAG indicates that United Airlines is temporarily suspending its five-times-a-week service from Newark, New Jersey to Kahului Airport in Maui County, Hawaii, starting Aug. 15.

Later in the year, United is permanently getting rid of its service between San Diego and Los Angeles. The carrier confirmed that the last data of service for this route will be Oct. 28, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune.

No specific reasons have been giving for these upcoming changes.

While news of the Newark to Kahului suspension came from a flight analytics provider with no confirmation from the carrier itself, United has also failed to give any further insight into why the route between San Diego and Los Angeles is getting cut. A spokesperson for the airline said that there are a number of factors that go into how United decides to pare down and get rid of flights, including demand and resources.

"We regularly review our schedules and make adjustments as needed," United spokesperson Maddie King told The San Diego Union-Tribune. "We will continue to serve other routes, which include Denver, Newark/New York, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Houston and San Francisco."

United Airlines' cuts have also severely impacted smaller cities.

It's not just major cities feeling the heat from United. Throughout the pandemic, the carrier has dropped 25 U.S. cities from its service, The Points Guy reported on July 18. Most of these have been smaller areas serviced by United Airlines through regional carriers. These cities span a number of states including Texas, Louisiana, New York, California, Florida, and Wisconsin. According to the Points Guy, United is now "leading in the sheer number of city cuts" among all major carriers in the U.S.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb