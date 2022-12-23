Traveling in your 60s may look a lot different from when you were younger, but that doesn't mean it will be any less fun. In fact, exploring the world in this decade may be a lot less stressful and even more rewarding. Without kids in tow or having to take vacation days off of work, you can create an itinerary that is perfectly suited to your needs whether you are flying solo or with a travel partner. Read on to discover why traveling only gets better after you turn 60.

1 You actually have savings to spare.

Remember when traveling meant staying in a hostel or having to share a bedroom when all you wanted was your own bed? Well, those issues should be a thing of the distant past when you reach your golden years. At this stage in your life, you're more likely to have money in your savings account to spend on travel and other activities you were unable to enjoy when you were younger. You're also likely to be less caught up in other people's lives, so you can finally tap into those funds and put yourself at the top of your priority list.

"An advantage that many people don't seem to realize is the huge amount of freedom and opportunity that comes from traveling at an older age," says Darryl Newby, co-founder of Welcome to Travel. "People in their 60s tend to be more financially secure than classic travelers such as school-leavers and college graduates."

Since you don't have to be so careful about doing everything on a tight budget, "you can really make the most of each and every location you visit without having to miss out on experiences for the sake of your bank account," says Newby.

2 You're free from kids.

When you're in your 60s, it is likely that you no longer have any kids living under your roof or tagging along on every vacation expecting you to foot the bill. Being an empty-nester frees up your time, energy, and space to make travel even more enjoyable for you.

Without children to worry about, you're also able to be more free with what you want to do and how you spend your money. "At this stage, your kids have likely graduated college," says Francesca Montillo, owner of Lazy Italian Culinary Adventures. "Now, you finally can enjoy some time for yourself after having put your family first up to this point."

You can also travel a lot lighter without any kid-gear to lug around—and those days of stressing about a having a baby on a long flight are way behind you.

3 Senior discounts are widely available.

Though you may have more disposable income at this age, everyone still loves a good deal: One of the most exciting things about hitting this new decade is the ample amount of senior discounts now available to you on everything from airfare to car rentals.

"One of the best reasons to travel after 60 is because you can take advantage of the senior discounts that allow you to get [cheaper rates] at hotels for accommodation, public transportation, as well as shopping and other activities," says Jenna Nye, CEO of On The Strip. "There are even many tourist attractions that can be entered for free as a senior, making your trip a lot less expensive."

Fred Hoffman, chief editor for the blog The True Wilderness, agrees."You can take advantage of great deals on cruises, holidays, and short breaks that you might not have had access to before," he says. "Additionally, with many countries offering senior discounts, travelers over 60 can often enjoy the same trips at a fraction of the cost."

4 You're likely retired or almost retired.

According to a poll by Gallup, the average age of retirement is 61. Retirement gives people the freedom to do what they want, when they want, and truly take advantage of everything a proper holiday has to offer. When you have a job to worry about, it can take a few days to settle into vacation mode—and oftentimes once you feel totally relaxed, it's already time to head back to the office.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

When you're retired, "you don't worry about rushing home to start work on Monday morning, and work is most likely the last thing on your mind," says Shane Mahoney, the founder of Lugo's Travel. "Thus, you will have more time to immerse yourself into new places and cultures, allowing you to truly be present and live in the moment."

5 You appreciate life more.

Your 60s are a time in your life to reflect on your younger years, but more importantly, to appreciate the small joys in life happening that are right now. With work and kids not on the top of your list of priorities, you can finally stop and smell the roses, as they say.

"At an older age, you learn to appreciate the smaller things in life that money can't always buy," says Mahoney. "A lot of older clients who book my trips are people who see the value in experiences versus material things. Combine that insight with a post-pandemic world where everyone wants to make up for lost time, and you get a group of people who want to strive to live life with no regrets."