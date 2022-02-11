Culture

See Last Surviving Monkee Micky Dolenz at 76

The musician and actor is about to honor his late bandmates with a tour.

February 11, 2022
February 11, 2022

In the mid-'60s, an ad called for young men aged 17 to 21, who were musicians and singers, to audition for a new TV show. Micky Dolenz responded, and his life changed forever when he was cast on The Monkees and therefore became a member the band of the same name, too. The series blurred the lines between fact and fiction with the group on the TV series actually becoming a successful touring band in real life. Now, 56 years after The Monkees premiered, sadly Dolenz is the only living member, following the death of Michael Nesmith in December 2021.

Dolenz has carried on the Monkees' legacy for years by performing shows with first three remaining members after Davy Jones' 2012 death, then just with Nesmith after Peter Tork passed away in 2019. He recently announced that he is setting out on another tour in honor of the entire band.

That said, Dolenz's career hasn't been entirely about the Monkees. He's also acted in other projects and put out solo music. Read on to find out more about Dolenz today.

He's still putting out music.

Micky Dolenz circa 1960s
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Dolenz has continued with his music career since being chosen as a singer and drummer for the Monkees. His endeavors have included the band reuniting in various iterations over the years, but also Dolenz putting out his own music. His most recent album, Dolenz Sings Nesmith, was released in 2021. In an interview with Studio 10 in July 2021, he explained that he'd be interested for a long time in putting out an album of songs written by his friend and bandmate. "He said, 'I like it, but more importantly I'm proud of it,' Dolenz shared of Nesmith's response. "And I am too .. It's one of the best things I think I've done."

He's a prolific voice actor and has been on Broadway.

Micky Dolenz at The Cutting Room in 2021
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

Dolenz got his start as a child actor on the series Circus Boy in 1956 and never gave that up either. He has done a lot of voice acting for animated shows and has also appeared on series including Boy Meets World, The Drew Carey Show, and As the World Turns. His most recent TV role was in a 2017 episode of Difficult People.

Dolenz has also acted on stage, including in productions of Pippin, in Aida on Broadway, and in Hairspray in London.

He just announced a new tour.

Micky Dolenz performing during The Monkees Farewell Tour in Los Angeles in 2021
Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

In February, Dolenz announced that he is going on a short tour this April in honor of his Monkees bandmates. "I felt it was important to gather the fans and properly celebrate the lives of Davy, Mike and Peter," he said in a statement (via People). "People have been contacting me, requesting that I honor them in a way where the extraordinary impact of The Monkees can be properly acknowledged. We spent such a great deal of time together; they were like my brothers, and I want to share some of the great joy we had together."

He's married and has four children.

Micky Dolenz and Donna Quinter at the 31st Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in 2016
Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame via Getty Images

Dolenz has been married three times and has four daughters—one with his first wife, Samantha Juste, and three with his second, Trina Dow. Since 2002, he has been married to Donna Quinter.

"Each time I have chosen strong, smart and beautiful women. I guess I've learnt that sometimes things don't work out in relationships and that's fine," he told The Sydney Morning Herald in 2018. "I always thought I'd get married and don't see anything wrong in doing it more than once. You learn more about women by marrying as many times as I have but you also learn about yourself."

Dolenz also spoke about his children, and shared, "My relationship with my daughters is very tight. Sure we've had our little spasms now and again, but I'm blessed to have four incredible children."

Lia Beck
Lia Beck is a writer living in Richmond, Virginia. In addition to Best Life, she has written for Refinery29, Bustle, Hello Giggles, InStyle, and more. Read more
