See Former Teen Idol Bobby Sherman Now at 78

If you were a teenager in the '60s or '70s, you may have had a crush on Bobby Sherman. The teen idol released hit singles including "Little Woman" and "Easy Come, Easy Go," touring the country to play concerts for crowds of his adoring fans. He also made a name for himself as an actor, starring in series including Here Come the Brides and Getting Together, as well as making guest appearances in The Monkees, The Partridge Family, Mod Squad and many more shows.

Now, it's been decades since Sherman first became a fixture in teen magazines and on TV variety shows. And he's left show business far behind for a totally different career. Read on to find out what Sherman is up to today and why he walked away from stardom.

He had a long, successful career in television.

Sherman's television career kicked off in earnest when he was cast as one of the house singers on the variety show, Shindig! He then starred on Here Come the Brides from 1968 to 1970, then Getting Together—a spinoff of The Partridge Family about two songwriters—from 1970 to 1971. Many guest roles followed throughout the '70s and into the mid-'80s, but being a series regular in the 1986 series Sanches of Bel Air would be Sherman's last TV gig until he played himself in an episode of Frasier 11 years later.

The star didn't leave entertaining behind for any negative reason. He told Tulsa World in 1997 that his Hollywood career was "the best of times" for him.

"What I've done with my life, and what I've been able to accomplish, all comes down to the fact that I've been blessed by the fans," he said. "It's stayed with me, so I can have the opportunity to do things that I really love doing."

He embarked on a different career.

After becoming a teen heartthrob, Sherman switched gears to pursue a career in public safety. He trained as an EMT after learning CPR to be prepared in case one of his kids had an emergency and discovered that he enjoyed it. This led to him founding his own nonprofit volunteer EMT program, which trains police officers in emergency medicine and provides free medical care at public events, in 1989.

"There's not a better feeling in the world than when you're responsible for saving someone's life," he told Entertainment Weekly in 1994.

In 1992, Sherman became a police officer and the chief medical training officer of the Los Angeles Police Department. Tulsa World reported that he didn't take a paycheck for that gig.

"It's a labor of love to be able to teach these officers how to patch people up," Sherman told The Washington Post in 1998. "There's not a better feeling in the world than knowing these people are out there, helping someone out, saving someone's life."

RELATED: For more celebrity news sent right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.



He went back out on tour again in the late '90s.

Sherman doesn't act anymore, but he's still played music here and there since his heyday. In 1998, he joined Peter Noone and the Monkees' Davy Jones on The Teen Idol tour to perform some of his old hits live again.

"What we're doing is appealing to the family unit, because our fans now have families of their own," Sherman said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the time. "They've brought them up, and now they're bringing them to the show and they're bringing their spouses and we're having a lot of fun."

His last concert to date was in 2001.

Sherman and his wife started their own children's foundation.

Sherman was married first to Patti Carnel from 1971 to 1978, and they had two children together—Christopher and Tyler Sherman. In 2011, he married Brigitte Poublon, and they're still together today. Since Poublon grew up in poverty, the couple were inspired to found the Brigitte and Bobby Sherman Children's Foundation.

Their foundation is based in Ghana and aims to help children in the area obtain "quality education, health, food, and recreation," according to the website.

And though Sherman and Poublon stay private when it comes to their personal lives, they occasionally appear on the BBSCF Instagram account, including in photos from their trips to Ghana.

