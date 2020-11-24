Culture

"The Mandalorian" Fans Spotted a Hilarious Mistake in the Latest Episode

The fanbase wants to know everything about this accidental new character.

By Sage Young
November 24, 2020
Making a TV show—especially one as epic as The Mandalorian—is a complicated business, and even with consummate professionals at every level of production, goofs and bloopers still happen. For some reason, those gaffes are even funnier when they allow a little bit of our world to slip into a heightened universe. Who could forget the infamous Game of Thrones Starbucks cup, for example? Well, reality recently infiltrated the Star Wars universe as well, as eagle-eyed Disney+ watchers first spotted. There's a pretty hilarious mistake in the latest episode of The Mandalorian, and some fans are even hoping it'll become part of the space western's canon.

The glaring goof takes place in the fourth episode of Season 2, "Chapter 12: The Siege," which premiered on the streaming service on Friday. Mando (Pedro Pascal) has teamed back up with former allies Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) and Cara Dune (Gina Carano) to ambush an old Imperial base. As they draw their blasters against some Empire lackeys, you can see something that definitely doesn't belong behind Greef. It's a crew member, dressed in jeans and a T-shirt and wearing a watch. The mistake happens about 18 minutes into the episode.

The Mandalorian goof shows man in jeans
Disney+

Far from being annoyed by the error, The Mandalorian fans have rallied behind the anonymous crew member, who social media has dubbed "Jeans Guy." In fact, some of them want the show to feature even more of Jeans Guy's adventures. There are so many questions to answer about this accidental character. What's he doing on that base? Is he friend or foe? And most importantly, would the Child try to eat him if given a chance? (Probably.)

One fan artist even created some concept art for the Jeans Guy action figure, which includes the wall he's partially hidden behind.

1
The Starbucks cup in Game of Thrones

game of thrones starbucks cup blooper
HBO

This Starbucks cup had more fans than the Game of Thrones finale. It pops up between Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) in the fourth episode of Season 8, and generated quite a bit of conversation, as well as an official response from HBO. So who's responsible? According to Clark, the culprit—Conleth Hill, who played Varys—confessed to her.

2
Rachel gets replaced on Friends

Jennifer Aniston stand-in
Warner Bros. Television Distribution

True, you can only see part of her face—but it's pretty clear that that's not Rachel Green standing behind Joey Tribbiani in the Season 9 Friends episode, "The One With the Mugging." The camera accidentally captured Jennifer Aniston's stand-in, who was taking her place in the scene with Matt LeBlanc.

3
The "Smoke Monster" in the Lost premiere

Disney–ABC Domestic Television

Fans of the puzzle-box drama Lost took just about every detail of the show as a potential clue, including a black object that seems to collide with the crashed Oceanic Flight 815 aircraft in the premiere episode. For years, it was theorized that it might have been the show's mysterious Smoke Monster causing the further destruction, but co-creator Damon Lindelof debunked that guess in a podcast. The black object? Just a CGI snafu.

4
The car doesn't start on Seinfeld

Seinfeld "The Parking Garage" still
Sony Pictures Television

It's one of the most frequently referenced episodes of Seinfeld—Season 3's "The Parking Garage." But did you know that the car was actually supposed to start when the gang finally found it at the end? It didn't in the first take, and the team decided to keep that last injury in the final cut.

Sage Young
Sage Young is Best Life's Senior SEO Editor. Read more
