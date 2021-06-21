Smarter Living

If You Get This Message About Your Social Security, Delete It, Experts Warn

Scammers are trying to target you by impersonating government officials.

By Kali Coleman
June 21, 2021
Kali Coleman
By Kali Coleman
June 21, 2021

We all know to be cautious when it comes to our Social Security number. If this information falls into the wrong hands, you could easily become the victim of identity theft. Criminals can use your Social Security number to apply for credit cards, obtain loans, and even commit crimes in your name—which makes it a lucrative opportunity for scammers. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has been warning about Social Security scams for some time, but a new text message scheme is something you need to be on the lookout for. Read on to find out what text about your Social Security you should delete right away.

RELATED: If You Get an Email From the IRS With These 3 Words, Don't Click on It.

If you get a text about your Social Security that you didn't opt into, delete it.

Sad adult woman reading news on phone at home
iStock

Your phone can open you up to a flurry of different scams. According to a warning from the BBB on June 9, Social Security Administration (SSA) scammers are reaching people through text messages. If you've never signed up for texts from the SSA, you should be wary.

"The SSA will use text to communicate only in limited situations if the recipient has opted in to receive text messages," the BBB explained. "The SSA will communicate via text message if you have subscribed to receive updates and notifications from the SSA through text message or as a part of SSA's enhanced security measures when accessing your Social Security account online."

You should also be suspicious of any texts asking you to return a call about your social security. The Office of the Inspector General (OIG) warned the public of this type of Social Security scam in March 2020. "SSA will never send a text asking for a return call to an unknown number," the warning stated.

RELATED: If You Get This Package in the Mail, Don't Open It, Experts Warn.

Real Social Security Administration employees will never text you to confirm their identity.

an looking on balcony panoramic version with suspended lights.
iStock

According to the BBB, "scammers are using advanced techniques to convince victims of their legitimacy, including using official SSA phone numbers, employee names, official logos or symbols and fabricated federal badges." The bureau says that in some cases, scammers will text, or even email, copies of these fake badges to try to convince people that they are not actually being scammed.

"SSA will never text or email images of an employee's official government identification," the OIG said in a warning on March 2.

Social Security scams increase once tax season ends.

Worried and exhausted male talking on phone at balcony
iStock

According to the BBB, SSA scams rise in the summer, once tax season ends and the rate of tax-related scams declines as a result. "SSA impersonators rise to take their place," the BBB explained. According to a May 2021 Semiannual Report to Congress, the rates of social security phone scams rose substantially between May to August in 2020.

"Government agencies typically reach out via postal mail and are unlikely to contact you via phone, email or text, especially if it is unsolicited," the BBB said.

RELATED: For more useful information delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

If you think you have been hit with a Social Security scam, report it.

Closeup shot of an unrecognizable woman using a laptop while working from home
iStock

Both the BBB and the OIG encourage that you report any SSA-related scams you think you may have been hit with. You can report Social Security Scams or other fraud to the OIG website, and the BBB asks that you report it to the BBB Scam Tracker as well.

"If you or someone you know has been exposed to a government impostor scam, whether from the SSA or another government agency, be sure to let your friends and family know about the scam and report it to the appropriate agency and BBB Scam Tracker," the BBB said.

RELATED: If You Get This Message From Amazon, Don't Open It, Experts Warn.

Kali Coleman
Kali is an assistant editor at Best Life. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • Michelle Pfeiffer
    Michelle Pfeiffer
    Culture

    Michelle Pfeiffer Shares Photo With Daughter

    See a rare picture with her oldest child.

  • Poznan, Poland, 3.09.2019. Close up on woman's hands holding tablet with Amazon logo. Young woman using tablet with Amazon logo on the screen at cozy home on sofa in living room.
    Poznan, Poland, 3.09.2019. Close up on woman's hands holding tablet with Amazon logo. Young woman using tablet with Amazon logo on the screen at cozy home on sofa in living room.
    Smarter Living

    Amazon Just Banned These 3 Popular Brands

    They violated one of the marketplace's policies.

  • dad joke
    dad joke
    Smarter Living

    150 Dad Jokes So Bad They're Hilarious

    Did you hear the one about the funny father?

  • James Michael Tyler as Gunther in "Friends"
    James Michael Tyler as Gunther in "Friends"
    Health

    "Friends" Star Warns Men to Do This

    This is his advice after a cancer diagnosis.

  • A young woman receiving a COVID-19 vaccine from a healthcare worker
    A young woman receiving a COVID-19 vaccine from a healthcare worker
    Health

    The One Way to Tell If Your Vaccine Worked

    Doctors say this is how you can check.

  • Hayley Mills in "The Parent Trap"
    Hayley Mills in "The Parent Trap"
    Culture

    Hayley Mills on First Meeting Walt Disney

    The "Parent Trap" star went to Disneyland with him.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group