Sylvester Stallone has three daughters, and now the youngest is following in his footsteps. Scarlet Stallone has been appearing on the show Tulsa King alongside her father. The Paramount+ series, which premiered in November, is about a Mafia member who's sent by his boss to live in Tulsa, Oklahoma after being released from prison. Sylvester plays the main character, Dwight "The General" Manfredi, while Scarlet takes on the role of a coffee shop barista named Spencer, who becomes involved in The General's life when he asks her to become a caretaker for his horse.

Sylvester has given his daughter high praise as she sets out on her acting career. Read on to find out what he shared and to learn more about the star's youngest.

Scarlet is Sylvester's youngest child.

Scarlet is the youngest of Sylvester's five children. He has two sons, Sage and Seargeoh Stallone, with his first wife Sasha Czack. Sadly, Sage died at age 36 in 2012. With his third wife, Jennifer Flavin, Sylvester has three daughters: Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, who is 20.

Scarlet opened up about working with her dad.

Scarlet appeared on a June episode of her older sisters' podcast, Unwaxed, and talked about working on Tulsa King, which she was filming around that time. She shared how much it meant to her to be working with her dad.

"It's been unreal," she said. "This is kind of like a dream come true for me. I've wanted to act my whole entire life. I've always pictured Dad and I being on screen together, but never in my life [did] I think it would ever happen."

She added, "I kind of manifested it a little bit. Ever since I was like 14, I wrote on, like, the back of my book, 'I'm going to star in a movie with Dad.' Even though it's not starring in a movie—it's like one-liners together—but it's a dream come true."

The show is Scarlet's first role as an adult. She previously appeared in a small role, credited as "sassy young girl," in her dad's 2014 movie Reach Me.

Sylvester thinks she has what to takes to be an actor.

In a December interview with USA Today, Sylvester shared that of his daughters, Scarlet is the one "most adamant" about becoming an actor. Sistine has also been on screen, however. She was in the 2019 movie 47 Meters Down: Uncaged and the 2021 movie Midnight in the Switchgrass.

"Some people are diminished by the camera, some people are enhanced by it. There's a thing she has with the camera, even with still shots, that is unique," Sylvester said of Scarlet. "All my daughters are beautiful, and they all have their specialties. But Scarlet is the one who's most adamant about pursuing the job of a wondering dramaturge."

The 76-year-old actor also said that he wouldn't say Scarlet should be an actor if she "didn't have the goods." He added, "Because I know what it's like. I've worked with enough actors to know when it's not their chosen profession. You just know instantly."

That said, on Unwaxed, Scarlet said she wasn't sure where her life would take her. "I'm 19 years old, I'm a college student. I have no idea what I'm doing in the future," she explained. She did say that her dream role would be to be in a Marvel movie, however.

She's shared the spotlight with her family before.

In 2017, Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet were the Golden Globes Ambassadors for that year's awards show. This meant that they assisted with handing out awards and escorting winners off the stage. At the time, Scarlet and her sisters were interviewed by Entertainment Tonight. At 14 years old, Scarlet was less sure about her future as a performer.

"I tried it. Didn't work out," Scarlet said when asked about acting, which made the host and her sisters laugh. "Fourth grade, I did a movie and let's just say I didn't know my line. It was literally four words, they had to cut it. They had to cut my line in half so I didn't mess up."