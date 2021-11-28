Smarter Living

Never Store Your Leftovers in This Part of the Fridge, Experts Warn

This common habit can cost you big bucks and waste tons of food.

By Beverly Bruce
November 28, 2021
By Beverly Bruce
November 28, 2021

Around the holidays, you're more likely than usual to end up with a refrigerator full of leftovers. But that food may go to waste as it lingers there forgotten. In fact, a 2020 study from Penn State University researchers found that the average American household wastes 31.9% of the food it buys, which comes out to more than $240 billion in food waste each year. And wasting food doesn't just waste money—it also increases your carbon footprint and methane production in landfills, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) warns. Luckily there are some incredibly easy ways to reduce how much food you waste, starting with how you store leftovers in your fridge. Read on to learn more.

RELATED: Never Eat Microwaved Food Without Doing This First, CDC Says.

Don't push your leftovers to the back of your refrigerator.

Man opening fridge and looking inside
Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock

If you're trying to be better about wasting food, it helps to see what you've actually got in your fridge so you can remember to use it. Too often, we end up pushing our leftovers to the back of the shelves and putting our most used items—like milk or butter—within easy reach. But by simply storing your commonly used items further back and pushing your leftovers toward the front of the fridge, you can keep them in your sight and front of mind.

RELATED: Never Use This Popular Ingredient When Cooking, CDC Warns.

Be creative with your leftovers.

Fully stocked refrigerator
Shutterstock

Denmark's StopWastingFoodMovement.org lists several tips to get into the habit of feeding on, instead of forgetting, your leftovers. For one, you can be creative with how you use your leftovers. For example, yesterday's chicken can be turned into today's chicken salad, or vegetables from dinner two days ago can be transformed into a soup or stew for the weekend.

Meanwhile, the EPA suggests that you plan one night a week to eat your leftovers, saving on meal prep and food wastage.

Another key is to make those meals as appetizing as possible. Don't eat your leftovers straight out of the Tupperware—plate your food so that you're more likely to think of your leftovers in a positive light.

Plan your meals ahead of time.

Woman taking produce out of refrigerator
iStock

Another way to avoid the leftover trap is to plan your meals. That means both looking up recipes before heading to the store and taking good stock of what you've already got in your cupboard. Stop Wasting Food Movement says planning out portions also makes a big difference, as people tend to overestimate how much they and their families will eat.

Instead of buying and then cooking too much food, you can keep snacks with a longer shelf life, like crackers or dried fruit, around to supplement meals for hungry family members.

For more tips sent right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Check the temperature setting on your refrigerator.

Woman looking inside refrigerator
Andrey_Popov/Shutterstock

You can also make the most of what's in your fridge—and save on your energy bills—by ensuring that the appliance is set to the right temperature. Put it too high and food spoils, but put it too low and certain items could develop ice crystals or freeze. According to TheKitchn, your fridge should ideally be kept at between 35 and 38 degrees Fahrenheit.

Speaking of temperature, the warmest part of your fridge is the door, because it's exposed to the most outside air when you go searching for items on the shelves. Perishable items that must be kept cold to stay fresh, such as milk, should be stored further into your fridge to give them the longest life possible.

RELATED: The Worst Thing You're Doing at Thanksgiving, Infectious Disease Doc Says.

Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Keith Thibodeaux playing drums in 1955
    Keith Thibodeaux playing drums in 1955
    Culture

    See Little Ricky From "I Love Lucy" Now

    Former actor Keith Thibodeaux is now 70 years old.

  • Linda Henning Played Betty Jo on Petticoat Junction. See Her Now at 80.
    Linda Henning Played Betty Jo on Petticoat Junction. See Her Now at 80.
    Culture

    Linda Henning Played Betty Jo on Petticoat Junction. See Her Now at 80.

    Here's what she's been up to since leaving Hooterville.

  • A woman sleeping on a plane with a neck pillow
    A woman sleeping on a plane with a neck pillow
    Travel

    The Worst Way You're Sleeping on an Airplane

    Experts warn you shouldn't do this when you doze.

  • A young woman taking a supplement pill with a glass of water
    A young woman taking a supplement pill with a glass of water
    Health

    This Supplement Cuts Severe Flu Risk by 90 Percent

    It can also help your symptoms go away faster.

  • upset 30-something couple arguing on couch
    upset 30-something couple arguing on couch
    Relationships

    79% of People Would Change This About Their Partner

    Most people weren't shy about sharing their feelings.

  • Devin Ratray in "Home Alone"
    Devin Ratray in "Home Alone"
    Culture

    See Buzz From "Home Alone" Now

    Devin Ratray played the bully 31 years ago.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group