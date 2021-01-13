Smarter Living

This Popular Department Store Is Closing All Its Locations

The brand "will be selling items at massive discounts in the coming weeks.”

By Sarah Crow
January 12, 2021
Sarah Crow
By Sarah Crow
January 12, 2021
circle

A beloved department store is closing all its locations after over 55 years in business. On Jan. 10, Stock+Field announced that it would be shuttering all of its brick and mortar stores in the near future, promising big changes in the weeks to come. Read on to find out what's next for the popular chain. And for another closure that's crushing, check out This Beloved Chain Is Closing All of Its Stores.

The Illinois-based company, which operates stores throughout the Midwest, has not yet announced a definitive closing date for its stores, but will be clearing out merchandise in the near future. In the store's statement to customers, Stock+Field CEO and chairman Matthew F. Whebbe announced that, prior to closing, the chain "will be selling items at massive discounts in the coming weeks."

While the store's immediate plans may seem like a definitive end for the business, Whebbe said there's hope for the chain yet: "We hope to reopen stores at some point in the future, but for now, please come in, say hello to your favorite employee, and enjoy the ridiculously low prices."

Stock+Field is hardly the only store forced to close its doors amid the pandemic; read on to discover which other businesses are closing up shop. And for more stores ending their run, check out This Furniture Chain Is Closing All But 1 of Its Stores.

Read the original article on Best Life.

1
Macy's

macy's entrance in mall
Shutterstock/QualityHD

In Feb. 2020, beloved department store Macy's announced its plan to close 125 of its stores—approximately 20 percent of the chain's total portfolio—over the next few years. In early Jan. 2021, the chain revealed that it would be shuttering 37 stores in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington by April 2021. And for more insight into which stores aren't long for this world, These 2 Beloved Department Stores Are "Slowly, Quietly Dying."

2
Bed Bath & Beyond

The exterior of a Bed Bath & Beyond store with red lettering
iStock

While Bed Bath & Beyond won't be closing all of its locations, a massive chunk of the home goods chain's stores are being axed. The chain has announced plans to shutter 200 stores in total by 2022, commencing the cuts with the closure of 63 brick and mortar locations in Sept. 2020. Bed Bath & Beyond announced in January that it was in the process of closing another 43 locations spread across 19 U.S. states and Puerto Rico.

3
JCPenney

Fort Collins, Colorado, USA - July 19, 2013: The J.C. Penney location in Fort Collins. Founded in 1902, J.C. Penney is a chain of department stores with over 1,100 locations.
iStock

Once a staple in malls across the U.S., JCPenney is closing more than 100 of its stores around the country. In June 2020, JCPenney announced the closure of 154 of its locations across 38 states following the company's May 2020 bankruptcy filing. While the retail giant emerged from the bankruptcy process later the same year, that wasn't enough to keep the chain from closing more stores. JCPenney announced in Dec. 2020 that additional locations were on the chopping block, bringing the total number of stores closing to 165.

"These stores will begin liquidation sales later this month and will close to the public in mid to late March," JCPenney announced in a statement. And for the latest store closing news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

4
GameStop

the entrance of a Game Stop store in a mall in Kokomo, Indiana
Shutterstock

Gaming mecca GameStop, which operates over 5,000 stores in 10 countries, announced in Dec. 2020 that it would be closing more than 1,000 of its locations by March.

However, despite financial losses of $587 million over the past three years alone, the company's finances finally appeared to be on the upswing once again in 2020.

In a press release, GameStop CEO George Sherman announced, "We anticipate, for the first time in many quarters, that the fourth quarter will include positive year-on-year sales growth and profitability, reflecting the introduction of new gaming consoles, our elevated omni-channel capabilities and continued benefits from our cost and efficiency initiatives, even with the potential further negative impacts on our operations due to the global COVID-19 pandemic." And if you want to ensure your purchases are safe, If You Bought This From Costco, Stop Using It Immediately.

Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • Anthony Fauci
    Anthony Fauci
    Health

    Fauci Finds New COVID Strain "Disturbing"

    It could cause significant problems in this way.

  • A young man wearing a face mask receives a COVID-19 vaccine from a female doctor in a vaccination center.
    A young man wearing a face mask receives a COVID-19 vaccine from a female doctor in a vaccination center.
    Health

    These States Have the Worst COVID Vaccine Rollout

    And being too slow may soon affect them.

  • Lenny Kravitz and Al Roker
    Lenny Kravitz and Al Roker
    Culture

    13 Celebrities You Had No Idea Were Related

    Lenny Kravitz and Al Roker?!

  • Labrador retriever laying down on examine table at vet
    Labrador retriever laying down on examine table at vet
    Health

    This Pet Food Has Killed 70 Dogs, FDA Says

    There's been a massive recall due to a fatal toxin.

  • matthew mcconaughey in brown suit in front of step and repeat
    matthew mcconaughey in brown suit in front of step and repeat
    Culture

    Matthew McConaughey's Childhood Pageant Pic

    Even as a kid, he sure could rock a cowboy hat!

  • Woman at grocery store reading label on yogurt while holding her shopping basket.
    Woman at grocery store reading label on yogurt while holding her shopping basket.
    Health

    The FDA Is Urging You Not to Eat This Yogurt

    It could be contaminated with mold.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE