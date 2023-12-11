16 States Where Respiratory Illness Is Spreading Fast, CDC Warns

The world has changed in many lasting ways since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. But while we might be in the habit of carrying around hand sanitizer or being extra vigilant about identifying potential symptoms, the fact that seasonal viruses still spread around is no different today. Coronavirus has joined the all-too-familiar list alongside the flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and the common cold as potential public health hazards. And now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns that respiratory illness is spreading fast in more than a dozen states.

The latest data considers patients who report to their doctor or the emergency room with respiratory illness symptoms, including fever with a cough or a sore throat. As of Dec. 7, 16 states were listed as either "high" or "very high" compared to normal conditions throughout the year, earning activity level scores of eight or higher on a scale from one to 13.

Unfortunately, numbers appear to be trending upward across the board in some cases. On Dec. 8, the CDC said positive tests for COVID-19 and the flu were increasing nationally, as well as emergency room visits for the two illnesses. Meanwhile, the same figures for RSV appear to have flatlined or decreased slightly compared to the previous week.

The latest spike also comes as the agency continues to track a COVID-19 variant called JN.1 that currently makes up 15 to 29 percent of all cases in the U.S., according to a Dec. 8 update. The offshoot of the BA.2.86 omicron subvariant was first discovered in September and is now the fastest-growing nationwide. The CDC adds that the surge indicates it's either more transmissible or better at evading peoples' immune systems, but there is no sign that the viral offshoot causes more severe illness.

Some experts caution that the current surge could still be related to a post-pandemic public susceptibility to the viruses after doing away with heightened health precautions, citing a drastic spike last year. "It may take some time for viral levels and the immunity dynamic to level out," Karen Acker, MD, a pediatric infectious diseases specialist at New York–Presbyterian Komansky Children's Hospital, told Fortune. "This may be another bad year."

But while the latest numbers may come as a bit of a shock, the same precautions can still work to keep you healthy.

"Everything that we're hearing about it is not any new virus or new pathogen, it is the common things that we see every season that perhaps coming together," Philip Huang, MD, director of Dallas County Health and Human Services, told ABC News. "The preventive things are all the same, you know, stay home if you're sick, wash your hands, cough into your sleeve, don't rub your eyes, nose and mouth, get up to date on the vaccinations."

So, which areas are currently seeing the worst spikes? Read on for the states where respiratory illness is spreading fast, according to data from the CDC.

1 Alabama

Respiratory Illness Level: High

As cases begin to mount, the CDC ranks Alabama at Level 10.

2 California

Respiratory Illness Level: High

The Golden State is currently seeing a significant rise in respiratory illnesses. Data places California at Level 10 with its case count.

3 Colorado

Respiratory Illness Level: High

Cases are heading up in Colorado. The state currently sits at Level 9, according to the CDC.

4 Florida

Respiratory Illness Level: High

A spike in COVID-19, RSV, flu, and cold cases has placed Florida at Level 8 on the CDC's scale for respiratory illness activity.

5 Georgia

Respiratory Illness Level: High

Residents in Georgia may want to take note: It's one of the places where there's at least a "high" degree of respiratory illness activity, landing at Level 10 on the CDC's list.

6 Louisiana

Respiratory Illness Level: Very High

Louisiana is in the unfortunate position of experiencing a relatively strong surge in respiratory illnesses. The state is just one of two that landed at Level 12.

7 Mississippi

Respiratory Illness Level: High

Mississippi is another southern state with higher respiratory illness activity at this time. It currently sits at Level 10, according to the CDC's data.

8 Nevada

Respiratory Illness Level: High

As numbers there move up, Nevada has landed at Level 8 on the CDC's respiratory illness scale, as of Dec. 7.

9 New Jersey

Respiratory Illness Level: High

Up in the Northeast, New Jersey is also seeing a high level of respiratory illness activity. It currently sits at Level 8.

10 New Mexico

Respiratory Illness Level: High

A significantly higher number of people have recently reported respiratory illness symptoms in New Mexico. The state is currently at Level 10, per the CDC's data.

11 New York

Respiratory Illness Level: High

While New York State does not have elevated levels of respiratory illness, its largest metropolis does. The agency counts New York City as a subset, where it currently sits at Level 10.

12 North Carolina

Respiratory Illness Level: High

North Carolina is also seeing a spike in residents reporting respiratory illnesses. Data shows that it's currently at Level 9.

13 South Carolina

Respiratory Illness Level: Very High

The latest spike in respiratory illnesses is particularly bad in South Carolina. Along with Louisiana, it is the only other state to reach Level 12 and earn a "very high" ranking.

14 Tennessee

Respiratory Illness Level: High

More people are coming down with RSV, the flu, and COVID-19 in Tennessee lately. The state is currently at Level 10 for respiratory illness activity.

15 Texas

Respiratory Illness Level: High

There are a growing number of reported respiratory illness cases in Texas. The Lone Star State currently sits at Level 8 on the CDC's scale.

16 Wyoming

Respiratory Illness Level: High

Case counts are also rising in Wyoming. The CDC's data places it at Level 9 based on recent activity.

