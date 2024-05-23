 Skip to content
13 Best Statement Shoes That Can Completely Transform Your Look

From flats to heels, they'll catch everyone's eye, stylists say.

By Juliana LaBianca
May 23, 2024
One of the easiest ways to kick up your style is by adding a few pairs of statement shoes to your rotation. The reason is simple: A closet full of standout tops and dresses leaves you with nothing to wear on ordinary days, but you can slip on your statement shoes anytime. They're easy to pair with a solid-colored outfit for a dash of color or a T-shirt and jeans for added pizazz. Plus, you're way less likely to get sick of them than you are with your clothing. However, growing your shoe collection takes work—and a little bit of style strategy. Keep reading to see the best statement shoes personal stylists are adding to their own closets. You might pick up some inspiration!

1
LUXINYU Mary Jane Flats

burgundy flats shoes
Amazon

All the it-girls are wearing flats nowadays—so add a pair to your wardrobe in a fun hue.

"More brands are coming out with variations of them in different colors, materials, straps, buckles, and other details," says Leah Wise, stylist and founder of CrashGal Couture.

This pair from LUXINYU would add a pretty pop to any outfit from spring to fall. Plus, burgundy is hot in the trend cycle right now. If you're looking for something a little different, the flats also come in more than 40 other colors.

$17 and up at Amazon
Buy Now

2
MSONLYDN Satin and Rhinestone Stiletto Pumps

Black satin and white rhinestone stiletto heels
Amazon

Keep these MSONLDYN heels in your closet for fancy events.

"It is the epitome of class, elegance, and sexiness rolled into one gorgeous statement of style," says Brenda Cooper, fashion stylist, costume designer, and author of The Silhouette Solution. "The refined, elegant shape and partnership of gold rhinestones and matte black make it easy to walk into any special event, letting your statement-worthy shoes lead the way—people will think you're wearing a pair of Manolo Blahnik!"

Wear them with a long or cocktail-length LBD or black turtleneck and pencil skirt.

$66 at Amazon
Buy Now

3
Adidas Samba Classic Shoe

green and white Adidas Samba OG sneakers
Adidas

For a statement sneaker, choose something with colored accents, like the Adidas Samba.

"They come in so many different colors!" says Wise. "I would style these with ankle scrunch socks and a cute workout set or sweat set for a sportier casual look—complete the look with a baseball cap and some cool shades."

You could also team them with denim or trousers to make the pants more casual.

$100 at Adidas
Buy Now

4
Zamikoo Butterfly Strappy Heels

purple high heels with butterflies
Amazon

These Zamikoo heels hit a big trend Wise has noticed recently.

"I'm seeing a lot of floral, butterfly, and bows—like actual flower appliques and embellishments—on shoes," she says. "It's a stylish way to make a statement."

Wear this statement shoe on a night out or to a fancy occasion with a basic dress. Something that's too busy could detract from the shoes' wow factor.

$50 and up at Amazon
Buy Now

5
Yishaweiqi Wide Welt Buckle Ballet Flats

Yishaweiqi Wide Welt Buckle Ballet Flats
Amazon

For an edgier take on the flats trend, try this faux leather buckled pair from Yishaweiqi.

"I would pair them with dresses, skirts, or jeans," says Wise. "They're pretty versatile in that you can wear them to the office more dressed up or more casually."

The straps and low heel make them comfortable and secure on your feet, but for even more cushion, you could pair them with tube socks.

$55 and up at Amazon
Buy Now

6
SaraIris Rainbow Wedge Platforms

Rainbow wedge heels
Amazon

An espadrille is a summer staple, but if you pick up a pair in a rainbow of colors, like these from SaraIris, you'll have the ultimate statement shoe.

"I would style this effortlessly with an all-white silhouette of shorts and a tank top or T-shirt, loose or form-fitting, depending on your comfort and preference, and accessorize with a basket bag or fun summer tote that picks up one of the bright colors in the espadrilles," says Cooper.

$38 at Amazon
Buy Now

7
Reebok Women's Club C Extra Sneaker

Reebok platform sneakers in aqua color
Amazon

These platform sneakers from Reebok are eye-catching but totally versatile.

"To transform your sneakers into statement shoes, use classic or bold colors or be thoughtful about incorporating these shoes into your style," says Joana Walker, stylist and contributing writer to Margo Paige. "You can change the entire look by matching your sneakers with colored socks or pantyhose, using different patterns, textures, and lengths."

$70 and up at Amazon
Buy Now

8
MUSSHOE Pointed Mules

Beige pointed-toe mule shoes
Amazon

You could wear these slip-on loafers from MUSSHOE to the office or to run errands. They're basic enough to match pretty much everything, but the gold hardware and tassel separate them from your average mule.

"Fit perfectly and is very comfortable," writes one happy customer on Amazon.

$27 and up at Amazon
Buy Now

9
Vertundy Bow Stilettos

bright pink high heels with bows
Amazon

This shoe looks similar to a popular pair from Jimmy Choo, but the Vertundy heels ring up to just under $55. The bow makes a statement that you'll want to let shine.

"I would style them with a mini or cocktail dress for a more elevated and flirty look," says Wise. "Go for a short dress to really show off the shoes and let them have their moment."

$54 at Amazon
Buy Now

10
The Drop Francine Clog

off-white and wood clog shoe
Amazon

"If you haven't already heard, boho is back," says Wise.

Pick a clog in your favorite neutral—these ones from The Drop come in sand, black, and cognac. The heel measures 3.35 inches, and the shoe has studded details for a little extra shine.

"I've worn these all day, and they remain comfortable," writes one Amazon shopper.

$46 and up at Amazon
Buy Now

11
ZXHYZLZ Pink Cowboy Boots

shiny pink cowboy boots
Amazon

Don't be afraid to go a little Western.

"Cowboy boots are still all the rage!" says Wise. "Make a statement with taller boots that feature cool patterns or fun colors—I would style these boots with a sundress or cut-off jean shorts."

This pair from ZXHYZLZ comes in a few colors, so you can match them to the outfits you wear most.

$36 and up at Amazon
Buy Now

12
Soda Square Buckle Platforms

brown platform heels
Amazon

Adding a little height is a great way to make a statement. With a platform shoe like this one from Soda Square, your foot doesn't have to arch as much to get the look.

"I would pair these shoes with cute denim and a flowy top," says Wise. "They would also be great with a maxi-skirt or crocheted mini dress for that boho feel."

$28.50 and up at Amazon
Buy Now

13
GENSHUO Kitten Heel Slingback

patent leather silver kitten heel
Amazon

There's no better way to catch someone's attention than with a metallic shoe. This slingback pair from GENSHUO has a two-inch kitten heel to keep them comfy.

The pointed toe is the perfect thing to let peek out from a pair of trousers or jeans. You can also wear them with a cocktail dress or gown for a formal affair.

"The shoes are comfortable and look like they are a designer brand," writes one reviewer.

$40 at Amazon
Buy Now
