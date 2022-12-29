Entertainment

Kody Brown Claims Christine Bad-Mouthed Other Sister Wives: "Sleeping With the Enemy"

The reality stars open up on part two of their One-on-One special.

By Lia Beck
December 29, 2022
By Lia Beck
December 29, 2022

The cast members—and family members—on Sister Wives have long histories with one another. And in a new special, they're opening up more about tensions that have existed between them—and often were kept private. For 17 seasons, the Brown family has starred on the TLC reality series, which features the everyday life of Kody Brown and his four wives: Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn Brown. (Kody has only been legally married to one woman at a time; currently, that woman is Robyn).

In part two of the special Sister Wives: One-on-One, the Browns open up about where they stand today after a year full of drama. Most explosively, Kody claims that Christine bad-mouthed the other wives, including telling him that he was "sleeping with the enemy." Read on to see what else he had to say.

READ THIS NEXT: Nick Cannon Just Revealed the Truth About His Marriage to Mariah Carey.

Kody says Christine criticized her sister wives to him.

In a clip from part two of Sister Wives: One-on-One, which airs on Jan. 1, Kody claimed that Christine spoke negatively about Janelle and Meri.

"Christine [expletive] talked Janelle and Meri for two years to me. This is why I was getting frustrated," he said, according to Us Weekly. "It's like, you keep telling me I'm sleeping with the enemy. I'd talk about reconciling with Meri and Christine loses it. I'm going, 'I understand that Janelle has certain nuances or quirks or whatever, but I love her and I'm still in this relationship with her.' And you're telling me that she mistreated you."

He also said that Christine isn't threatened by Janelle.

Kody Brown and Sukanya Krishnan on "Sister Wives: One-on-One"
TLC / YouTube

"Not now! Because I spent two years listening to it," Kody replied to a question about Christine feeling intimidated by her sister wife. "You get to a point where you start realizing who you can trust and what you can say and what you can't say." Asked who he can trust, Kody said he didn't want to get into it. "Well, I think that's obvious," he said. "That'll start pissing me off … We can discuss that another time."

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Christine supposedly didn't want him getting back together with Meri.

In part one of the One-on-One special, Kody claimed that Christine got upset when he considered reconciling with Meri. When he discussed the idea with the other women, "Christine lost her [expletive]," he said. Kody also claimed that she yelled at a family party "that she was in a loveless marriage," according to Us Weekly.

Christine defended her behavior to Robyn.

Christine Brown on "Sister Wives: One-on-One"
TLC / YouTube

In her segment of the special, Christine denied accusations that she was ever dismissive of Robyn, in particular.

"I wasn't mean. Honestly. I wasn't mean to anybody," Christine said during part 2. "I didn't know that I had been shunning Robyn like Meri said I was doing. I didn't know I had been doing those things … I didn't try to do anything like that. Maybe just not by letting her in as much as she wanted."

Christine and Meri reflected on their relationship in part one of the special, and both agreed that they'd lost trust in one another.

"I ended the friendship. I ended the relationship, I did. I ended it," Christine said (via Today). "It wasn't safe for me anymore and I ended it and I just told her straight up, 'No, we're not going to be friends cause I don't trust you and I'm not gonna do that to myself anymore.'"

Only one wife is still with Kody.

Today, Kody is only in a relationship with Robyn. Meri and Kody legally married in 1990 but divorced in 2014, so he could marry Robyn. Janelle joined the family in 1993, while Christine joined in 1994.

Meri and Kody remained in a rocky relationship following their divorce, but are not currently together, as confirmed on One-on-One. Janelle and Kody also separated this year, while Christine and Kody split in 2021.

Lia Beck
Lia Beck is a writer living in Richmond, Virginia. In addition to Best Life, she has written for Refinery29, Bustle, Hello Giggles, InStyle, and more. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • USPS Is Suspending Services Here
    USPS Is Suspending Services Here
    Smarter Living

    USPS Is Suspending Services Here

    This is in effect "until further notice."

  • thief breaking in during the holidays
    thief breaking in during the holidays
    Smarter Living

    Police Issue New Tips to Keep Burglars Away

    Protect yourself and your home.

  • Walmart, an American multinational retail corporation operating a chain of hypermarket, discount department stores and grocery stores in 27 countries.
    Walmart, an American multinational retail corporation operating a chain of hypermarket, discount department stores and grocery stores in 27 countries.
    Smarter Living

    Walmart and CVS Are Turning Shoppers Away

    Customers call out "frustrating" policies.

  • Driver Accidentally Leaves His Wife Behind During Bathroom Stop, Forcing Her to Walk Over 12 Miles to Seek Help
    Driver Accidentally Leaves His Wife Behind During Bathroom Stop, Forcing Her to Walk Over 12 Miles to Seek Help
    Extra

    Driver Accidentally Leaves His Wife Behind During Bathroom Stop, Forcing Her to Walk Over 12 Miles to Seek Help

    He will never live this down.

  • woman using driving navigation app
    woman using driving navigation app
    Smarter Living

    Your Navigation App Can Now Warn of Danger

    An upgrade will tell you which roads to avoid.

  • woman calculating monthly expenses
    woman calculating monthly expenses
    Relationships

    A Joint Bank Account Is the Key to Happiness

    At least, according to one new study.

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group