The cast members—and family members—on Sister Wives have long histories with one another. And in a new special, they're opening up more about tensions that have existed between them—and often were kept private. For 17 seasons, the Brown family has starred on the TLC reality series, which features the everyday life of Kody Brown and his four wives: Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn Brown. (Kody has only been legally married to one woman at a time; currently, that woman is Robyn).

In part two of the special Sister Wives: One-on-One, the Browns open up about where they stand today after a year full of drama. Most explosively, Kody claims that Christine bad-mouthed the other wives, including telling him that he was "sleeping with the enemy." Read on to see what else he had to say.

Kody says Christine criticized her sister wives to him.

In a clip from part two of Sister Wives: One-on-One, which airs on Jan. 1, Kody claimed that Christine spoke negatively about Janelle and Meri.

"Christine [expletive] talked Janelle and Meri for two years to me. This is why I was getting frustrated," he said, according to Us Weekly. "It's like, you keep telling me I'm sleeping with the enemy. I'd talk about reconciling with Meri and Christine loses it. I'm going, 'I understand that Janelle has certain nuances or quirks or whatever, but I love her and I'm still in this relationship with her.' And you're telling me that she mistreated you."

He also said that Christine isn't threatened by Janelle.

"Not now! Because I spent two years listening to it," Kody replied to a question about Christine feeling intimidated by her sister wife. "You get to a point where you start realizing who you can trust and what you can say and what you can't say." Asked who he can trust, Kody said he didn't want to get into it. "Well, I think that's obvious," he said. "That'll start pissing me off … We can discuss that another time."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Christine supposedly didn't want him getting back together with Meri.

In part one of the One-on-One special, Kody claimed that Christine got upset when he considered reconciling with Meri. When he discussed the idea with the other women, "Christine lost her [expletive]," he said. Kody also claimed that she yelled at a family party "that she was in a loveless marriage," according to Us Weekly.

Christine defended her behavior to Robyn.

In her segment of the special, Christine denied accusations that she was ever dismissive of Robyn, in particular.

"I wasn't mean. Honestly. I wasn't mean to anybody," Christine said during part 2. "I didn't know that I had been shunning Robyn like Meri said I was doing. I didn't know I had been doing those things … I didn't try to do anything like that. Maybe just not by letting her in as much as she wanted."

Christine and Meri reflected on their relationship in part one of the special, and both agreed that they'd lost trust in one another.

"I ended the friendship. I ended the relationship, I did. I ended it," Christine said (via Today). "It wasn't safe for me anymore and I ended it and I just told her straight up, 'No, we're not going to be friends cause I don't trust you and I'm not gonna do that to myself anymore.'"

Only one wife is still with Kody.

Today, Kody is only in a relationship with Robyn. Meri and Kody legally married in 1990 but divorced in 2014, so he could marry Robyn. Janelle joined the family in 1993, while Christine joined in 1994.

Meri and Kody remained in a rocky relationship following their divorce, but are not currently together, as confirmed on One-on-One. Janelle and Kody also separated this year, while Christine and Kody split in 2021.