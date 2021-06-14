Raven-Symoné Shares How She Lost 30 Pounds in 3 Months

Raven-Symoné has been in the spotlight for over 30 years. She started acting at age three on The Cosby Show, and went on to become a Disney Channel star with her own show, That's So Raven. As an adult, Raven co-hosted The View for three seasons. The 35-year-old star just revealed that she lost 30 pounds over the course of only three months, sharing what she did to drop the weight so quickly and why she wanted to do it. Read on to learn Raven's weight loss secrets.

RELATED: Salma Hayek Just Admitted Her Bikini Pics Aren't Exactly What They Seem.

To lose weight, Raven-Symoné limited her carbs, did minimal exercise, and fasted.

After shedding 30 pounds in just three months, Raven-Symoné shared her weight loss tricks with Good Morning America in a June 11 interview. The star said she limits her carb intake as much as she can, but she only does "very minimal exercise." The biggest key to Raven's weight loss is fasting. She said she became "an avid faster," making sure she has "a minimum of 14-hour fast" between dinner and breakfast. Raven also goes on more extended fasts, something she researched carefully before partaking in. To get through the fast, she drinks a lot of water and electrolytes, and if the fast becomes too challenging, she has some bone broth.

On May 29, Raven took to Instagram Live with her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday, to share an update on her weight loss journey. "You see that chin? If you all watch Raven's Home literally right now, and then come on this Live and see this joint, I got a whole different face going on," Raven said. "It's a whole pounds down journey."

RELATED: Paul McCartney Reveals the Strange Exercise That's Kept Him Healthy at 78.

Raven said her lifestyle changes are more about overall health than just weight loss.

"I'm not over here trying to be a little twig," Raven clarified. "I have a goal in mind, and it's not just weight loss. It's really complete body health." This outlook is different from her past weight loss journeys. "Every time I lost weight in the past, it was about size," she reflected.

Now, her ultimate goal is to find a lifestyle that will help her stay healthy and avoid illnesses such as heart disease and type 2 diabetes. "I want to make sure that my body is healthy and prepared to deal with old age, ultimately, and I have to start now," Raven said. "I feel like this is something that will sustain my life for a lot longer."

This diet plan may not work for everyone.

Everyone's body is different, so the results of one kind of diet and exercise may work for one person, but not the next, and Raven knows this. "I don't try to speak for anybody else," she said, noting that this diet happened to work for her. At the same time, she is confident anyone can make healthy lifestyle changes if they have a good driving force behind the change. "I believe that anyone can do it, and I believe when you understand why—you have great willpower," she said.

RELATED: For more celeb content delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Raven recalled how judgment about her weight affected her.

Raven said she's "been part of the Hollywood industry machine" for years, which can take a toll on your mental health. "The way people were treating me while I was bigger was emotionally damaging," she revealed. Raven recalled noticing a shift in how people looked at her when she lost weight. "I remember the moment I went on the red carpet, and in my head, I was cussing everyone out," she said. "I'm like, 'Wow, now you want to look at me because I'm skinny, thanks.'"

The actor felt like many of her life choices were out of her control for a while. "My whole life is kind of based on what the industry wants," Raven told People in July 2010. "Other people controlled my hair, my eyebrows, my clothing, my words, everything." The star felt like she was body-shamed for much of her career. "There was definitely a seesaw within my mind," she continued. "I prevailed over it because, at the end of the day, it's like, 'Come on, people, everybody's a different size.'"

RELATED: Al Roker Is Warning Everyone to Do This After His Cancer Diagnosis.