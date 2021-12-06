Prince William Just Shared a New Personal Memory About Princess Diana

Picture Prince William listening to music. What's he playing? It's kind of hard to imagine, because it's not like we see the future King of England heading to music festivals or sharing his Spotify playlist on social media. But, as it turns out, one of the royal's favorite songs is a top hit by Tina Turner. In a new episode of the Apple Fitness+ series Time to Walk (as reported by Entertainment Tonight), William shared a memory of being with Princess Diana when he and his brother, Prince Harry, were children that keeps him connected to Turner's music today.

In addition to sharing his musical memories with his mother, William also opened up about listening to music with his own kids today and the dance parties they have at their home. Read on to find out more.

Diana played one of Turner's biggest hits for her sons.

Speaking on the Dec. 6 episode of Time to Walk, William shared that one of his most special musical memories is tied to his mom.

"When I was younger, Harry and I, we were at boarding school," he said. "And my mother used to play all sorts of songs to kind of while away the anxiety of going back to school. And one of the songs I massively remember and has stuck with me all this time, and I still, to this day, still quite enjoy secretly, is Tina Turner's 'The Best' because sitting in the backseat, singing away, it felt like a real family moment."

Diana would sing along, too.

William continued, "And my mother, she'd be driving along, singing at the top of her voice. And we'd even get the policeman in the car, he'd be occasionally singing along, as well. You'd be singing and listening to the music right the way out into the gates of school, when they dropped you off." He added that listening to the song now "takes [him] back to those car rides and brings back lots of memories of [his] mother."

William has introduced the song to his own kids.

William said in the episode that he plays Turner's music for his own children now, eight-year-old Prince George, six-year-old Princess Charlotte, and three-year-old Prince Louis. He also mentioned that they listen to Shakira and AC/DC. These days, George and Charlotte and even face off when it comes to who gets to pick the music.

"Most mornings there's a massive fight between Charlotte and George as to what song is played in the morning," William said. "And I have to, now, basically prioritize that one day someone does this one, and another day it's someone else's turn. So George gets his go, then Charlotte gets her go. Such is the, the clamor for the music."

All three children enjoy dance parties.

Charlotte and George might be the ones fighting over the music, but William explained that Louis gets in on the dance party action, too.

"There's a lot of hip movements going along. There's a lot of dressing up," the Duke of Cambridge said of the children dancing. "Charlotte, particularly, is running around the kitchen in her dresses and ballet stuff and everything. She goes completely crazy with Louis following her around trying to do the same thing. It's a really happy moment where the children just enjoy dancing, messing around, and singing."

Both William and Harry are keeping Diana's memory alive with their own kids.

In addition to playing the music he enjoyed with his mother for his own children, William is sure to keep Diana's memory alive in other ways. In the 2017 documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, William said that he talks to his children frequently about "Granny Diana."

"We've got more photos up 'round the house now of her and we talk about her a bit and stuff," he said. "It's hard, because obviously Catherine didn't know her, so she cannot really provide that level of detail. So, I do regularly, putting George or Charlotte to bed, talk about her and just try to remind them that there are two grandmothers, there were two grandmothers in their lives, and so it's important they knew who she was and that she existed." On Mother's Day this year, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted on Instagram cards that George and Charlotte wrote to Granny Diana.

As for Harry, he shared on an episode of the Apple TV+ series The Me You Can't See that one of his son Archie's first words was "grandma" in reference to Diana. "I got a photo of her in his nursery, and it was one of the first words that he said—apart from 'mama,' 'papa,' it was then 'grandma'. Grandma Diana," Harry shared (via Town & Country). "It's the sweetest thing, but at the same time, it makes me really sad because she should be here."

