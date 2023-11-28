King Charles' Sister Persuaded Him to Evict Harry and Meghan, New Book Claims

Omid Scobie penned Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's unofficial biography, Finding Freedom, with many sources maintaining that the controversial couple provided much of the insider information to the royal biographer. Next week, his follow up Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival, will hit bookshelves and early excerpts and leaks claim that he will be dropping many more royal bombshells. In one chapter, he even reveals who was behind Harry and Meghan's eviction from Frogmore Cottage, and it is an unlikely player.

1 Princess Anne Was at the "Forefront" of the "Firm Approach" to Evict Harry and Meghan, Book Claims

According to Scobie, Princess Anne was behind the push to kick Harry and Meghan out of their home, after the couple left for the United States. She was "at the forefront of the supporters of the firm approach" taken with the couple.

2 Anne "Persuaded" Charles, Book Claims

According to Scobie, Anne "is said to have persuaded Charles to withdraw the use of Frogmore Cottage" from the couple.

3 Prince Edward Felt "Uneasy" About It All, Book Claims

Interestingly, he claims that Prince Edward, 59, was the only member of the royal clan who felt "uneasy" about kicking Harry out of his home, and expressed concern over his mental health.

4 Harry and Meghan Received a Letter About the Decision, Book Claims

Scobie writes that Harry and Meghan's team received a letter from Sir Michael John Stevens, the Keeper of the Privy Purse informing them of the decision.

5 It Pointed Out That They Were No Longer Working Members of the Royal Family, Book Claims

The letter pointed out that since they were no longer members of the royal family and no longer resided in the UK, they should return the keys and move their belongings out of their home.

6 Harry Responded to His Father, Book Claims

"You don't want to see your grandchildren any more?" Harry reportedly said to his father, after receiving the letter.

7 Scobie Calls the Plan to Give the Home to Andrew "Incomprehensible," Book Claims

The plan was to give the home to Prince Andrew, with Scobie describing the accused sex pest as "the true pariah of the clan" and dubbing the plan "incomprehensible."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

8 Scobie Initially Reported on the Eviction, Book Claims

Earlier this year Scobie claimed that an "unnamed source" filled him in on the scenario. "Harry and Meghan have until early summer to vacate… Initially they were given just weeks, but now they have at least until after the coronation," he wrote for Yahoo! News.

RELATED: 2 Alternatives That Are Just As Beneficial as Walking 10,000 Steps

9 A "Friend" Described It As a "Cruel Punishment," Book Claims

Another "friend of the couple" commented. "It all feels very final and like a cruel punishment… It's like [the family] want to cut them out of the picture for good." An anonymous "royal source" added to Scobie: "I think the King is just fed up with the entire situation."