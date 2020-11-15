Culture

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May Soon Visit the White House

"There is a real connection there and it's not going away," a source said of Harry and Jill Biden's friendship.

By Diane Clehane
November 15, 2020
Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle settled into their new home in California, the couple has made it clear they plan to be outspoken advocates for the politically charged causes they support. In September, when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared together in a Time 100 video, they weighed in on the 2020 presidential race, urging Americans to vote in what Meghan described as "the most important election of our lifetime." They didn't mention a candidate by name, but Harry did say, "When one person buys into negativity online, the effects are felt exponentially. It's time to not only reflect, but act." He also implored voters to reject "hate speech, misinformation, and online negativity," which was perceived as an implicit endorsement of Preside-Elect Joe Biden.

The backlash to Harry and Meghan's comments came fast and furious in the U.K., where royals have historically remained neutral in all political matters. Here in the States, President Donald Trump criticized the couple, telling reporters at a White House press briefing that he was "not a fan" of Meghan's and wished Harry "a lot of luck" with his wife "because he's going to need it."

But it turns out that, while the Sussexes' comments may have been perceived as political, their relationship with the Bidens is deeply personal: Harry has had a friendship with incoming First Lady Dr. Jill Biden for nearly a decade. While Harry and Meghan's friendship with the former President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama is widely known, it's the prince's unlikely connection with Jill Biden that may prompt the duke and duchess to visit the White House after the president-elect is sworn in on Jan. 20.

Dr. Biden and Harry bonded over their work with vets and military families.

Prince Harry greets Dr Jill Biden (R), the wife of U.S Vice President Joe Biden, during a reception for U.S and British wounded warriors at the British Ambassador's Residence in Washington, D.C on May 7, 2012
MediaPunch Inc / Alamy Stock Photo

Harry and the former second lady have been friends for eight years, after meeting in May 2012 in Washington, D.C. at a reception for American and British wounded soldiers. At the time, Harry was still a working royal representing the Royal Family on the official visit.

"They liked each other immediately," an insider told Best Life. "It was their shared dedication to the military that helped forge their bond. The Duke spent a decade serving in the British Army, including two tours in Afghanistan, and Dr. Biden's late stepson, Beau Biden, was a major in the U.S. Army who served in Iraq. She worked tirelessly on behalf of military families during her time as second lady." And for more on how to respect members of the military, check out 20 Things You Should Never Say to Someone in the Military.

Joe Biden has joked about how close Jill and Harry are.

Prince Harry and Dr. Jill Biden stand at the conclusion of a basketball game by wounded service members, October 28, 2015, at Ft. Belvoir, Virginia. The event is a celebration of the Joining Forces Initiative and the upcoming 2016 Invictus Games in Orlando, Florida, in which wounded military personnel compete in sporting competitio
Mike Theiler / UPI / Alamy Stock Photo

In 2014, Dr. Biden traveled to London (without her husband) to support Harry at the inaugural Invictus Games, where they were pictured laughing together during several events. At the time, the now-president-elect joked with a reporter from The Guardian about the pair's connection, saying, "My wife was with Prince Harry at the Invictus Games. And I read in The Guardian, or one of them, and it says—I'm paraphrasing—'everywhere Prince Harry went, he had this blonde woman on his arm.' The vice president's wife! I'm a little worried here, you know what I mean?"

The Bidens have gone to the Invictus Games for years.

Britain's Prince Harry, former Vice President of the U.S. Joe Biden (L) and his wife Jill Biden (C) watch the U.S. play the Netherlands at the wheelchair gold medal basketball event during the Invictus Games in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 30, 2017
REUTERS / Alamy Stock Photo

In 2016, both Bidens attended the Invictus Games in Orlando, Florida, where the then-vice-president continued wise-cracking about Harry. "Jill went to London for the last Games. She spent too much d*** time with Prince Harry," he joked.

The Bidens kept up their friendship with the prince after Obama and Biden left the White House and Trump was inaugurated as president in 2017. That same year, the couple flew to Toronto to attend the Invictus Games where they spent a great deal of time with the prince.

And insiders say the Bidens and Sussexes could even start working together.

U.S. Second Lady Dr. Jill Biden (l) and Britain's Prince Harry watch a wheelchair rugby gold medal match between the United States and Denmark at the 2016 Invictus Games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida on May 11, 2016.
Paul Hennessy / Alamy Live News

Up until now, Harry's visits with the Bidens were undertaken in an official capacity since the prince was then as a senior royal and meetings occurred at sanctioned events with the approval of the Royal Family and the U.K. government, but sources say that could change.

Harry's friendship with the Bidens could further complicate the royals' non-political stance.

Prince Harry attends Wheel Chair Basket Ball at the Pan AM stadium as part of the Invictus games in Sept 2017
Euan Cherry / WENN Rights Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

Now that the prince has stepped back from his official duties as a royal and is living in America, a public display of friendship or support for the Bidens would be done on a personal level (just as Buckingham Palace characterized his appearance with Meghan in that Time 100 video, saying "any comments [Harry] makes are made in a personal capacity"). So, it's no surprise the prince's representatives declined to comment on the current status of his relationship with the Bidens, when contacted by Insider.

But insiders say that won't affect their closeness, especially since Harry reminds the president-elect of his late son.

Prince Harry of Wales and Vice President Joe Biden bump into each other in the stands of a wheelchair rugby match during the 2016 Invictus Games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex May 11, 2016 in Orlando, Florida
DOD Photo / Alamy Stock Photo

Insiders say there is little chance the friendship between Harry and Joe and Jill Biden will fade. "Through Harry's friendship with Jill, he has gotten to know the president-elect and they like and respect one another. Mr. Biden sees some of the fine qualities his son Beau had in Harry and the duke likes Mr. Biden's down to earth manner and sense of humor," said my source. "No one wants to do anything that will cause more controversy for either couple, but there is no doubt there is a real connection there and it's not going away." And for more on what Harry and Meghan are up to these days, see how Harry and Meghan Have "Different Expectations" of Post-Royal Life.

