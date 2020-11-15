Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle settled into their new home in California, the couple has made it clear they plan to be outspoken advocates for the politically charged causes they support. In September, when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared together in a Time 100 video, they weighed in on the 2020 presidential race, urging Americans to vote in what Meghan described as "the most important election of our lifetime." They didn't mention a candidate by name, but Harry did say, "When one person buys into negativity online, the effects are felt exponentially. It's time to not only reflect, but act." He also implored voters to reject "hate speech, misinformation, and online negativity," which was perceived as an implicit endorsement of Preside-Elect Joe Biden.

The backlash to Harry and Meghan's comments came fast and furious in the U.K., where royals have historically remained neutral in all political matters. Here in the States, President Donald Trump criticized the couple, telling reporters at a White House press briefing that he was "not a fan" of Meghan's and wished Harry "a lot of luck" with his wife "because he's going to need it."

But it turns out that, while the Sussexes' comments may have been perceived as political, their relationship with the Bidens is deeply personal: Harry has had a friendship with incoming First Lady Dr. Jill Biden for nearly a decade. While Harry and Meghan's friendship with the former President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama is widely known, it's the prince's unlikely connection with Jill Biden that may prompt the duke and duchess to visit the White House after the president-elect is sworn in on Jan. 20.

Read on to find out how their friendship began and what it could mean for Harry and Meghan in the future.

Dr. Biden and Harry bonded over their work with vets and military families.

Harry and the former second lady have been friends for eight years, after meeting in May 2012 in Washington, D.C. at a reception for American and British wounded soldiers. At the time, Harry was still a working royal representing the Royal Family on the official visit.

"They liked each other immediately," an insider told Best Life. "It was their shared dedication to the military that helped forge their bond. The Duke spent a decade serving in the British Army, including two tours in Afghanistan, and Dr. Biden's late stepson, Beau Biden, was a major in the U.S. Army who served in Iraq. She worked tirelessly on behalf of military families during her time as second lady." And for more on how to respect members of the military, check out 20 Things You Should Never Say to Someone in the Military.

Joe Biden has joked about how close Jill and Harry are.

In 2014, Dr. Biden traveled to London (without her husband) to support Harry at the inaugural Invictus Games, where they were pictured laughing together during several events. At the time, the now-president-elect joked with a reporter from The Guardian about the pair's connection, saying, "My wife was with Prince Harry at the Invictus Games. And I read in The Guardian, or one of them, and it says—I'm paraphrasing—'everywhere Prince Harry went, he had this blonde woman on his arm.' The vice president's wife! I'm a little worried here, you know what I mean?"



The Bidens have gone to the Invictus Games for years.

In 2016, both Bidens attended the Invictus Games in Orlando, Florida, where the then-vice-president continued wise-cracking about Harry. "Jill went to London for the last Games. She spent too much d*** time with Prince Harry," he joked.

The Bidens kept up their friendship with the prince after Obama and Biden left the White House and Trump was inaugurated as president in 2017. That same year, the couple flew to Toronto to attend the Invictus Games where they spent a great deal of time with the prince.

The event was also Harry and Meghan's first public engagement as a couple.

And insiders say the Bidens and Sussexes could even start working together.

Up until now, Harry's visits with the Bidens were undertaken in an official capacity since the prince was then as a senior royal and meetings occurred at sanctioned events with the approval of the Royal Family and the U.K. government, but sources say that could change.

"Harry is extremely fond of the Bidens and Meghan has clearly demonstrated a desire to become politically active with causes in alignment with the incoming administration," a royal insider told Best Life. "These are people connected by friendship and shared values. With the election behind them, it makes sense they would come together to support one another. I wouldn't be surprised if the Bidens turned up on one of the inspirational programs Harry and Meghan are developing for Netflix."

Harry's friendship with the Bidens could further complicate the royals' non-political stance.

Now that the prince has stepped back from his official duties as a royal and is living in America, a public display of friendship or support for the Bidens would be done on a personal level (just as Buckingham Palace characterized his appearance with Meghan in that Time 100 video, saying "any comments [Harry] makes are made in a personal capacity"). So, it's no surprise the prince's representatives declined to comment on the current status of his relationship with the Bidens, when contacted by Insider.

With the country still furiously divided over the hard-fought election, Harry's relationship with the Bidens could provoke renewed allegations of partiality here and in the U.K. Given the outcry over Harry and Meghan's perceived breach of royal protocol by making any comments, however vague, about the U.S. presidential election, any public show of friendship could touch off more controversy.

But insiders say that won't affect their closeness, especially since Harry reminds the president-elect of his late son.

Insiders say there is little chance the friendship between Harry and Joe and Jill Biden will fade. "Through Harry's friendship with Jill, he has gotten to know the president-elect and they like and respect one another. Mr. Biden sees some of the fine qualities his son Beau had in Harry and the duke likes Mr. Biden's down to earth manner and sense of humor," said my source. "No one wants to do anything that will cause more controversy for either couple, but there is no doubt there is a real connection there and it's not going away."

