5 House Plants That Will Help You Sleep, Experts Say

Plants have so many benefits. As soon as you place them in a room, they can clean the air, spruce up your decor, and boost your mood. It turns out, they can even improve your sleep. Here, we break down the house plants that are proven to promote better Z's, according to science. Put a few of them on your nightstand and watch as your evening routine changes for the better.

Lavender

This purple plant smells delicious, looks amazing, and has a reputation for improving sleep. One 2021 study published in Scientific Reports found that when people slept in a room that was scented with lavender essential oil, they experienced fewer sleep disruptions and self-reported higher sleep wellness (it's important to note that they didn't know which nights they were sleeping with lavender and which nights they weren't).

Similarly, a 2015 study published in the Iranian Red Crescent Medical Journal found that smelling lavender essential oil before bed and during the night significantly improved sleep quality for postpartum mothers over the course of eight weeks. To grow this magical plant indoors, you'll need an extremely sunny window; you might also move the pot to a sunny spot outdoors during the day. During the night, move it to your nightstand to reap its potential benefits.

Jasmine

This beautiful white bloom is frequently used in perfumery for its sweet and sensual aroma. And it turns out, its scent could also induce sleep. One 2010 study published in the Journal of Biological Chemistry found that vertacetal-coeur, a scented chemical derived from the jasmine plant, has the same molecular mechanism of action and is as effective at promoting sleep and reducing anxiety as commonly prescribed sleeping pills and anxiety medications. To grow jasmine inside, place it near a sunny window and keep the soil moist. Give the blooms a sniff before bed for instant relaxation.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Snake Plant

Pristine air quality can improve sleep by reducing the allergens and pollutants that might disrupt your rest. So it makes sense that plants that clean the air could also enhance your sleep routine. That's where the notoriously air-purifying snake plant comes in. One 2009 study published in HortTechnology found that lab chambers with snake plants in them saw a faster depletion of ozone—a smog pollutant that can harm the lungs and cause a range of health issues—than chambers without the plants. Fortunately, these plants are some of the easiest to take care of and require little more than indirect sunlight and water every few weeks to stay happy.

Chamomile

This plant can aid your sleep by allowing you to brew your own snooze-inducing tea. One 2017 study published in the Journal of Education and Health Promotion found that ingesting chamomile twice daily for four weeks increased participants' average sleep scores. A 2016 study published in the Journal of Advanced Nursing found that new mothers who drank chamomile tea every day for two weeks slept better and had fewer symptoms of depression than those who didn't. To make chamomile tea, you'll first need to grow the plant; it does best outdoors and requires full sun or partial shade and about an inch of water per week. Once the flowers bloom, pluck about three tablespoons of chamomile petals and brew in a teabag as normal, according to Food52.

Chrysanthemum

This is another plant that has seriously air-clearing properties. In one landmark NASA study that established the link between plants and cleaner air, mums removed 61 percent of formaldehyde, 53 percent of benzene, and 41 percent of trichloroethylene from a sealed chamber in 24 hours. The plants look pretty on your nightstand, too. To keep them happy, put them in full sunlight and water them frequently. They'll flower from September to the first frost and will provide hours of better sleep in between.

