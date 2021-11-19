Meghan Markle Just Shared a Rare Photo of Son Archie

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are no longer working members of the royal family, live a (comparably) quiet life in California, and don't post on their Duke and Duchess of Sussex Instagram account. So, it's a given that fans aren't going to see much of their children, two-year-old Archie and five-month-old Lilibet. That's why it was a surprise during Meghan's Nov. 18 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she shared a new photo of Archie.

In addition to showing fans a cute new picture of Archie in the family's chicken coop, Meghan opened up about life as a mom while promoting the cause of paid family leave. She also talked about her children's book, The Bench, and shared the family's Thanksgiving plans. Read on to find out more and to see the personal snap.

Archie loves his chicken coop.

While Meghan was talking about The Bench, which was released in June and inspired by a poem she wrote for Harry, she said that Archie recognizes his animals in the book since they are included in the illustrations.

"Archie gets very excited to see to the dogs and to see his chickens also in there," Meghan shared. At this point, a photo of Archie in his chicken coop and carrying a basket appeared on the screen behind her. Maintaining her son's privacy, the photo Meghan offered up doesn't show his face.

Fans are familiar with their chicken coop already, as it was previously featured during Meghan and Harry's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. Also visible during the TV special was a sign that reads, "Archie's Chick Inn Established 2021."

The whole family had to adjust to Lilibet's arrival.

Harry and Meghan welcomed their daughter, Lilibet, in June. Meghan shared on Ellen that Archie "loves being a big brother," but with Lilibet's arrival, she and Harry soon realized just how much of a change it is to add a second child to the mix.

"Someone told H and I, 'When you have one kid it's a hobby and two children is parenting,'" she said. "Everyone talks about what it's like for the second child, but no one talks about the adjustment for the first child when the second one comes along. So I think they have this moment of 'Oh, this is fun. Oh, this how it is now.'"

Meghan opened up about their Thanksgiving plans.

Sources recently claimed to Page Six that Meghan and Harry won't be spending Christmas with the royal family this year. Meghan didn't comment on her Christmas plans during the Ellen interview, but she did talk about Thanksgiving. "I love to cook," the duchess said. "We'll be home and just sort of relax and settle in. It's our second Thanksgiving at home in California, so it'll be nice. It'll be really nice."

Meghan and Harry have shared glimpses of Archie before.

Prior to March 2020, when Meghan and Harry were still working members of the royal family, Archie was photographed more often, including at his christening and when he, Harry, and Meghan visited South Africa. Now, the couple is able to be even more selective about when they show their son. One recent glimpse of him came when the toddler was spotted in Harry's docuseries The Me You Can't See. Again, his face was kept mostly away from the camera.

