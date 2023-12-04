Nick Cannon Reveals Staggering Annual Disney Bill He Racks Up With 12 Kids

In recent years, Nick Cannon has gotten more attention for his personal life than for his wide-ranging career in entertainment, thanks to the fact that he's the father to 12 children, 10 of whom he welcomed in the past six years. The 43-year-old has opened up about his co-parenting relationships with the six mothers of his children, as well as the financial reality of supporting all his kids. In a new interview, Cannon got specific about one expense in particular: the amount he spends on Disneyland trips each year.

RELATED: Mariah Carey Demanded $50 Million "Inconvenience Fee" From Ex-Fiancé After Breakup.

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, during an interview with The Breakfast Club on Friday, Dec. 1, Cannon said that he spends around $200,000 at Disneyland annually. He said that he goes to the theme park "at least once a month" to celebrate special occasions, including birthdays, there.

"You know how much money I spend at Disneyland a year?" the Masked Singer host said on the radio show. "I'm probably spending $200,000 a year at Disneyland." He explained of how the cost adds up, "Well, first of all, Disneyland is expensive already off top. If you're trying to stay in the hotel. It's not how it used to be. You gotta make reservations."

Cannon shared that he used to get to visit the park for free, because he was employed by Disney. (He co-hosted the Disney Parks Christmas Day Parade special for several years.) The actor noted that he only had two children—his kids with ex-wife Mariah Carey—at the time when he was allowed in for free, though.

"I used to be an employee!" he said. "I'm like, 'Mickey, can't you hook a [expletive] up? Can I get my job back?' That's one job I need back."

The actor and host first welcomed twins Monroe and Moroccan with Carey in 2011. He also has three children—Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen, and Rise Messiah—with Brittany Bell. Cannon shares three children—Zion Mixolydian, Zillion Heir, and Beautiful Zeppelin—with Abby De La Rosa. He welcomed two children—Zen and Halo Marie—with Alyssa Scott. Zen tragically died at five months of brain cancer in 2021. He has one child, Legendary Love, with Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi. Lastly, Cannon has one child, Onyx Ice Cole, with LaNisha Cole.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

In a February interview with Entertainment Tonight, Cannon said of having more children, "God decides when we're done [laughs] but I believe I definitely got my hands full. And I'm so focused. I'm locked in. But when I'm 85, you never know. I might." During the new Breakfast Club appearance, he said, "I would not mind having more children."

In November 2022, Cannon opened up about providing for his children during an interview with The Neighborhood Talk. In response to a report from The Sun claiming that he spends more than $3 million per year on child support, Cannon said he actually spends more than that to support his kids. "I definitely spend a lot more than that on my children annually," he said. He said that it's not court-ordered child support that he gives but rather what his children and their mothers need and want.

Cannon also opened up about his finances in a May 2023 interview with the Los Angeles Times. When asked again about the $3 million claim, he responded, "That's not a lot of money … When you think about my lifestyle, I have to generate at least $100 million a year."

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.