The No. 1 Sign There Are Mice in Your Bedroom, Experts Say

Rodents can be relentless when it comes to infiltrating your home and creating chaos once they're inside. But while a messy kitchen or a cluttered basement might seem like the most likely places they'd end up, there are other surprising areas in your home where they can get comfortable. And according to experts, you should always be on the lookout for signs that mice have made their way into your bedroom. Read on to see what's a dead giveaway that there are rodents in your sleeping space.

Mice can make themselves comfortable almost anywhere in your home—including your bedroom.

Whether you've dealt with an infestation issue before or not, no one wants rodents running around their house. Unfortunately, even if you're taking care of your garbage and trying to keep things tidy, the crafty critters can still often find their way indoors through small holes, cracks, and crevices you may not even notice—or even through vents, windows, and bulkheads you've installed yourself. But once they're inside, they can wind up charting their own path while seeking out something to eat and a space to lie low that leads them to some surprising places.

"Mice pose a lot of health threats to you and your family, and if they find a way in your home, they won't plan on leaving," Ron Hodgkins from Bel-O Pest Solutions tells Best Life. "Rodents are excellent at hiding, and your bedroom is a key spot as it can be both an easy place to stay hidden and a source of food from dropped crumbs and debris."

Experts warn to look for one easily noticeable sign that mice are in your bedroom.

Even if you haven't happened to catch one scurrying by out of the corner of your eye, it's not a good feeling to be suspicious that there are mice in your bedroom. If you're looking for some proof of an infestation, experts advise keeping your eyes peeled for one thing in particular.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"Mice will use your home's baseboards to navigate rooms, for safety reasons, and scavenge for food," Jim Skinner of A&C Pest Management tells Best Life. "If you see dark smudging marks along them or on your walls, this is one of the dead giveaways that your home could have a rodent infestation."

You should also stay on the lookout for other unmistakable signs of mouse activity.

Besides leaving telltale trails along your room's perimeter, certain aspects of rodent behavior can also give away their presence.

"One of the most obvious signs that there are mice in your bedroom is gnawing marks," Riley Edwards of pest control company We Do Creepy tells Best Life. "They have to gnaw constantly to keep their teeth from growing too long, and they will use just about anything they can get their teeth on. If you start seeing chewed-up pieces of paper or fabric, or small holes in walls or furniture, it's a good indication that you have mice in your bedroom."

And in some cases, it may not even be you who notices them first if you happen to live with a different type of four-legged friend. "The number one sign that there are mice in your bedroom is abnormal pet behavior," says Howard Bright of Anti-Pesto Bug Killers. "Dogs and cats have hypersensitive hearing, so they can hear mice in your home before you see can see them."

There are a few ways you can avoid a rodent infestation in your bedroom, according to experts.

Fortunately, experts say that making your room a rodent-free zone isn't a complicated procedure. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the most crucial aspect is to focus on keeping things clean—especially when it comes to food mess. And remember: Even though you may store and prepare everything in the kitchen, leaving leftovers from late-night snacks lying around your living space is just as bad as leaving them on your counter.

"Keeping your floors clean, whether carpet or hard surface, is vital in preventing mice. The slightest trace of crumbs or food spillage on the floor can attract rodents, so be sure to vacuum frequently and clean up any spills in your home as soon as possible," says Scot Hodges, a certified entomologist and pest expert with Arrow Exterminators.

And besides looking more presentable, getting organized and picking up messes under your bed and around your floors can also go a long way in keeping rodents at bay. "Whether it's garbage or clothes, as long as the clutter sits in an area, count a few days, and you'll spot a mouse there," says Ethan Howell, co-owner of Florida Environmental Pest Management.

