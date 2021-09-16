Culture

The One Thing Shannen Doherty Wants You to Know About Stage 4 Cancer

The actor said she feels a "responsibility" to tell the public this.

By Allie Hogan
September 16, 2021
Allie Hogan
By Allie Hogan
September 16, 2021

Shannen Doherty appeared in some of the most iconic '90s movies and TV shows, including 90210, CharmedMallratsGirls Just Want to Have Fun, and Heathers. The 50-year-old actor is still working today, and will soon appear in a movie that centers around cancer. This will be the first movie related to cancer that Doherty has made since her own cancer diagnosis. In 2015, the star revealed she'd been diagnosed with breast cancer, and though she entered remission for some time, she shared in 2020 that her cancer was back and in stage 4. Now, Doherty is saying what she wants everyone to know about having stage 4 cancer. Read on to see her message.

RELATED: The First Thing Sofía Vergara Did When She Was Diagnosed With Thyroid Cancer.

Shannen Doherty wants everyone to know people with stage 4 cancer are "very much alive."

Shannen Doherty
Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock

On Sept. 14, Doherty spoke during a virtual panel for the upcoming Lifetime movie List of a Lifetime. Doherty told reporters there was a misconception she wanted to clear up. Per People, Doherty said, "I feel like I have a responsibility in my more public life, which I separate from my acting life … to talk about cancer and perhaps educate people more and let people know that people with stage 4 are very much alive and very active."

This isn't the first time Doherty set out to clarify that people with stage 4 cancer have vitality. "I want people to not hear stage 4 cancer and think of the person that is gray and falling over and they can't move and they're going into hospice and they can't work," Doherty told her longtime friend Sarah Michelle Gellar during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in Oct. 2020. "You get written off so quickly, even though you're vital and healthy and happy and wanting to go out there and work." Doherty said she's sharing these sentiments in hopes of giving a "different face to all of this."

RELATED: Al Roker Is Warning Everyone to Do This After His Cancer Diagnosis.

The actor said cancer is just part of her life now.

Shannen Doherty
DFree / Shutterstock

Further proving her point that people with stage 4 cancer can have normal lives, Doherty told reporters, "My husband says that you would never know that I have cancer." The actor has been married to photographer Kurt Iswarienko since 2011. Doherty added, "I never really complain. I don't really talk about it. It's part of life at this point."

In October, she told Geller that she was doing better than OK. "I feel strong and healthy and confident and happy," Doherty said at the time.

Doherty appreciated the research her co-stars did about cancer to prepare for filming.

Shannen Doherty 2019
Shutterstock/DFree

Appearing in List of a Lifetime has been a bit of a different experience for Doherty, since it was the first time since her diagnosis that she's worked on a movie with cancer at the core of the plot. Doherty said she's been "pretty careful" about combining her craft and her real-life experiences, but she said she was drawn to the film after reading the script.

Doherty has had a positive experience working on the film, because she felt everyone did their research. "I didn't have to give anybody advice because [of director Roxy Shih] and these beautiful ladies who did such a beautiful job with their own preparation process," she said of her co-stars. "We all showed up, and honestly … this was truly an unbelievable pleasure to be a part of, and I was blown away every second that I got to work with these amazing ladies."

RELATED: For more celeb news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

The star doesn't have a bucket list for herself.

shannen-doherty
Shutterstock

List of Lifetime centers around a woman with cancer who sets out to check off goals on her bucket list. However, Doherty doesn't have anything of that nature in mind for herself. "I just think a bucket list is odd in my particular situation because it means that I'm sort of trying to check things off before my time runs out," she reflected. "I'm very much like, there's no bucket list because I'm going to be the longest-living person with cancer." Doherty added that if she had to have a bucket list goal, "it would just be living. That's the only thing on my list at this point."

RELATED: If You're Sweating at Night, It Could Be a Sign of These Kinds of Cancer.

Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attends the Sunday Service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints, Windsor, following the announcement on Friday April 9th of the death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at the age of 99, on April 11, 2021 in Windsor, England.
    Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attends the Sunday Service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints, Windsor, following the announcement on Friday April 9th of the death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at the age of 99, on April 11, 2021 in Windsor, England.
    Culture

    Andrew Couldn't Have Done This Before Philip Died

    "He would be equally furious and devastated."

  • Close up color image depicting a group of people celebrating with a toast. The people cheers their glasses of beer (pints of beer) together in a gesture of celebration, togetherness and happiness. The people are defocused in the background, while focus is on the glasses of beer in the foreground. Room for copy space.
    Close up color image depicting a group of people celebrating with a toast. The people cheers their glasses of beer (pints of beer) together in a gesture of celebration, togetherness and happiness. The people are defocused in the background, while focus is on the glasses of beer in the foreground. Room for copy space.
    Smarter Living

    Sam Adams' New Beer Is Illegal in These States

    The ABV is too high for some.

  • Bill Nye
    Bill Nye
    Culture

    35 Celebs Who Did "Dancing With the Stars"

    Boxers and soap stars and Housewives, oh my!

  • Bud Light on shelves
    Bud Light on shelves
    Smarter Living

    Bud Light Is Getting Rid of This in New Beer

    And it's a major change.

  • Ringo Starr at the Press Day for the 2012 RHS Chelsea Flower Show
    Ringo Starr at the Press Day for the 2012 RHS Chelsea Flower Show
    Culture

    See Ringo Starr's Rock Star Granddaughter

    Tatia Starkey was the first Beatle grandchild.

  • A man reaches for his food at the McDonalds drive-thru window as the employee wears a mask for protection.
    A man reaches for his food at the McDonalds drive-thru window as the employee wears a mask for protection.
    Culture

    The Least Trusted Fast Food Chain in the U.S.

    This popular restaurant is the most unreliable.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group