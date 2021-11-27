Relationships

79 Percent of People Would Change This About Their Partner's Body, Data Shows

This one grievance has been exacerbated by the pandemic, a new study says.

November 27, 2021
November 27, 2021

Everyone has pet peeves about their partner, whether a particular outfit they wear makes you cringe or you find their laundry-folding technique subpar. However, recent data reveals there's one appearance-related grievance the overwhelming majority of people have about their partner. In fact, 79 percent of individuals polled said they would change this about their significant other's looks if they could. Read on to find out what complaint the vast majority of those polled had about their partner's appearance.

89 percent of people said their partner's looks had changed during the pandemic.

woman sitting on couch with boyfriend looking upset
Shutterstock/Kate Kultsevych

While you may have put on your best outfits and been extra careful about your grooming during those early dates with your partner, people grow a bit more comfortable once they're in an established relationship. Unfortunately, that's not always a good thing, according to a recent survey conducted by Advanced Dermatology.

According to the results of the survey ,in which 1,436 U.S. residents in relationships of a year or more were polled, 89 percent said their partner's appearance had changed over the course of the pandemic. Among the individuals polled, 63 percent said their partner's looks had gotten worse.

79 percent said they wished their partner would lose weight.

two women in a couple walking outdoors
Shutterstock/Flotsam

There was one particular grievance the majority of individuals polled had about their partner's appearance: their weight.

Among respondents, 79 percent said they wished their partner would lose weight. However, it wasn't just a pound or two they wanted their significant other to shed: survey respondents said that their partners should lose an average of 22 pounds.

69 percent took issue with their partner's grooming.

Handsome bearded man shaving his beard
iStock

However, it wasn't just major changes like weight loss that people wished their partner would change.

Among those who responded to the survey, 57 percent said they were less attracted to their partner than prior to the pandemic and 55 percent admitted to feeling embarrassed about their partner's looks. In fact, a whopping 69 percent said they wished their partner groomed themselves differently, with 41 percent saying they wished their partner would choose a different hairstyle, 28 saying they wished their partner would grow more facial hair, and 27 saying they wish their partner had less chest or back hair.

Most people weren't shy about telling their partner.

two white men standing in kitchen looking bored
Shutterstock/Atstock Productions

While it may seem wise to tread lightly when it comes to sensitive matters like your partner's weight or overall appearance, these issues were pressing enough to those polled to warrant a conversation.

Fifty-two percent of respondents said that they had actually brought up their dissatisfaction with their partner's looks to their spouse directly, while 48 percent said they had made subtle comments about it in an effort to change their partner's behavior.

