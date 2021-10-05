When your mom is a former beauty queen and Playboy model and your dad is the most famous boxer in the world, it seems inevitable that you'll enter the family business in one way or another. And that's exactly the case for Atiana De La Hoya, the daughter of boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya and Miss USA competitor Shanna Moakler. Now, at 22, Atiana is an artist who's also pursuing a career as a model. Most recently, she starred in an editorial spread for Maxim magazine that turned heads. Read on to learn more about this up-and-coming model and where she hopes to go next!

Atiana De La Hoya grew up on reality TV.

After splitting from Oscar De La Hoya, Atiana's mom, Shanna Moakler, went on to marry Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker (who's now dating Kourtney Kardashian). In 2005, Moakler and Barker, along with their brood of three kids (including a then-7-year-old Atiana), starred on the short-lived reality show Meet the Barkers, which ran for two seasons on MTV.

Atiana recently talked to the New York Post's Page Six about growing up amidst a TV production. "It was like, 'There are going to be people in the house, pretend that they're not there,'" she said. "And they truly did just follow us around. I feel like reality TV is so different now than it was back then."

She added: "It's definitely nice to [watch now], because I was so little, I don't remember a lot. It's something I cherish."

She recently landed her first magazine cover and has shot for Maxim, too.

Atiana told Page Six that she modeled as a young teen but gave it up because "by the time I was in high school, I just wanted to hang out with friends. I didn't want to have a career or work." And while she "absolutely loved" watching beauty pageants like the ones her mom competed in when she was young, she told Galore magazine, "I don't think it's for me."

However, she's since decided to return to modeling and has signed with LA Models. In late 2020, she starred in ads for the luxury lingerie company Agent Provocateur. Then, in June 2021, Maxim exclusively ran a series of lingerie shots featuring Atiana and she also landed her first magazine cover (seen here), appearing on Galore magazine.

In Sept. 2020, Atiana told TMZ she was "ready to branch out and start a whole new path," referring to her modeling career. When asked if having a famous family helped her get these gigs, she said, "I always like to say it opens doors but it doesn't get you through them."

She's also pursuing a career as an artist.

In 2019, Atiana started painting on luxury handbags, producing one-of-a-kind custom pieces and selling them through her @ArtbyAtiana Instagram account, which has nearly 5,500 followers. (She has also amassed more than 276,000 followers on her personal account.)

"Art by Ati came about completely unintentionally! I was working at a store in L.A. and would doodle these characters on the sticky notes when I was bored. I started an art page to post more and then realized I could branch out and paint on anything," Atiana told Galore. "The first bag was a Christmas present and it just took off from there!"

She's produced pieces for artists like Youngblud and Machine Gun Kelly, which have a graphic and dark bent to them. "Painting, drawing, digital art, sculpture—I'm still trying to find out what's my thing," she told Page Six.

Atiana also customized a luggage set for Barker, who she considers to be a father, along with her dad, Oscar De La Hoya.

She hopes to pursue art and film in the future.

While Atiana is enjoying modeling for now—telling Galore, "I've had the best time, and have had such incredible opportunities"—ultimately, she added, "My heart is in art and film so I know my future will lay there."

She said the same to Maxim, noting she hopes to "explore more" of her passion for art and film in the near future. "In the meantime, I'm seizing the opportunities that come my way while trying to obtain the best version of myself," she said.

No matter what path she chooses, Atiana knows she has her family in her corner. "All my parents are so supportive of anything I do," she told Page Six, including Barker in the mix. "Any issue I have or any advice I need, I'm always going to have that support."

Atiana told Maxim that her family has "always led by example and taught me the true meaning of working hard to fulfill your goals." She added that they've also taught her to be independent, which is where she hopes to be in five years. "I hope in five years I don't have to rely on anyone but myself and can be proud of what I've accomplished," she told Galore.

