Entertainment

Keanu Reeves Granted Temporary Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker Who Brought DNA Testing Kit To Prove They Are Related

The man calls himself “Jasper Keith Reeves.” 

By Sharon Naomi Blacksmith
February 3, 2023
By Sharon Naomi Blacksmith
February 3, 2023

One of the biggest drawbacks of fame? Celebrity stalkers. Taylor Swift once had a stalker who drove from Colorado to her Beverly Hills home with a knife while Keira Knightley's stood outside of her door meowing at her. There are some other bizarre situations in which stalkers believe they have some connection to their favorite star. For example, Lindsay Lohan's stalker believed they were married, and most recently, Keanu Reeves revealed that he has a stalker who thinks they are relatives. 

1
Reeves Took Out a Restraining Order to Protect Himself and His Girlfriend

Shutterstock

According to TMZ, Keanu Reeves has taken a restraining order against a man who believes that the two are related. He claims that he and his girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, are in danger.

2
A Man Has Allegedly Been "Harassing Them for Months"

Shutterstock

Reeves' lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, submitted paperwork to a Los Angeles court on Tuesday, claiming that the man, Bryan Keith Dixon, has "been harassing them for months." 

3
The Man Has Allegedly Trespassed Six Times in Just a Few Months

Keanu Reeves at the "John Wick 3" premiere
DFree/Shutterstock

The 38-year-old man reportedly trespassed onto the actor's $5.6 million Hollywood Hills property six times between Nov. 5 and Jan. 20, according to the restraining order. Each time he tried to make contact with the actor. On one of those dates, he entered through a side gate and fell asleep in the backyard before getting kicked out. 

4
He Believes He Is "Blood-Related" to Reeves

Shutterstock

The following day he returned, leaving a "suspicious and alarming" backpack on Keanu's property. In it, there was a DNA testing kit "apparently intended to use on Mr. Reeves in a delusional attempt to prove they are blood-related."

5
He Also Calls Himself "Jasper Keith Reeves"

Getty Images

Reeves reportedly went to the extent of hiring a private security team to investigate Dixon, who regularly posts on social media that he and Reeves are blood relatives. He refers to himself as "Jasper Keith Reeves" and has set out to assign all of his personal "rights" to Keanu and put the actor in "charge" of him.

Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • ground crew member on a special loading platform opens the side cargo bay door of a Delta Airlines passenger airplane.
    ground crew member on a special loading platform opens the side cargo bay door of a Delta Airlines passenger airplane.
    Travel

    7 Secrets From Ex-Delta Employees

    Here's what you might not know.

  • Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio in "Titanic"
    Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio in "Titanic"
    Entertainment

    James Cameron Admits Jack Could Have Lived

    The "Titanic" director tested the theory.

  • super bowl party food and beer
    super bowl party food and beer
    Smarter Living

    How to Throw the Best Big Game Party After 60

    Experts offer these five key tips.

  • Keanu Reeves Granted Temporary Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker Who Brought DNA Testing Kit To Prove They Are Related
    Keanu Reeves Granted Temporary Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker Who Brought DNA Testing Kit To Prove They Are Related
    Entertainment

    Keanu Reeves Granted Temporary Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker Who Brought DNA Testing Kit To Prove They Are Related

    The man calls himself "Jasper Keith Reeves." 

  • Ryan Gosling in 2022
    Ryan Gosling in 2022
    Entertainment

    Celebs Who Tried to Get Their Co-Stars Fired

    Some of them successfully.

  • Three Vehicles Fall Into California Sinkhole After Ignoring "ROAD CLOSED" Sign
    Three Vehicles Fall Into California Sinkhole After Ignoring "ROAD CLOSED" Sign
    Extra

    Three Vehicles Fall Into California Sinkhole After Ignoring "ROAD CLOSED" Sign

    California Highway Patrol are losing their patience with irresponsible drivers.

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group