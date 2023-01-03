Jeremy Renner in Critical Condition After "Traumatic Injury" in Snow-Plowing Accident. Here's the Latest.

Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner suffered a "traumatic injury" in a snow-plowing accident near Reno, Nevada, confirmed the Washoe County Sheriff's Office on January 1st. "We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today," Renner's representative Sam Mast has said. "We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd," one rep told Vulture. "He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition." The 51-year-old Renner, Oscar nominated for his roles in The Town and the Hurt Locker, reportedly owns property near Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe. Read on to learn the latest about what happened to the MCU actor.

1 Here is What the Sheriff's Office Said

Said the Washoe County Sheriff's Office: "At approximately 9:00 am on January 1, 2023, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a traumatic injury in the area of Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada.

Upon arrival, Deputies coordinated with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for medical transport of Mr. Jeremy Renner via care flight to a local area hospital.

Mr. Renner was the only involved party in the incident.

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office Major Accident Investigation Team is currently looking into the circumstances of the incident."

2 Renner Posted About the Snow Just Last Month

On Twitter, Renner tweeted a photo of a car buried in snow just last month. "Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke #WinterWonderland," he captioned it. In another photo of a blue sky punctured by white clouds, Renner said: "Holiday skies are glorious #tahoeskies." In another, he spoke of clearing a path for sledding (he has one daughter).

"I have so much respect for Mother Earth , and Mother Nature … I expect to lose the fight but I'll always give it my best shot #tahoelife life #snowthrower," he posted on Instagram.

3 Renner Loves Machinery and Vehicles

Renner moved to the area nine years ago, and lives on a sprawling ranch, where he works on rehabilitating vehicles. Aware of the climate there, he said he was building a fire station because it is a "hot zone for fires." "There's been a fire not a half mile from where my house is. Pretty threatening," the trained firefighter told Men's Health. "I had 30 fire trucks a hundred feet from a hydrant," he says. "Not because they're there to firefight, but they all potentially could."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

4 Reno, Nevada Had a Storm Over New Year's

The Reno area was hit by a recent storm. "Thousands of Northern Nevadans remain without power Sunday morning due to outages caused by heavy snowfall from the New Year's Eve storm," reported the Reno Gazette Journal. "According to NV Energy, more than 17,500 Washoe County homes are without power. Throughout Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Storey and Lyon counties, more than 35,000 customers are without power. Jennifer Schuricht, director of corporate communications for NV Energy, said crews have worked throughout the night and additional resources are being sent from Las Vegas and eastern Nevada to help with restoration efforts."

5 How to Be Your Safest on a Snow Plow

Here are a few tips for staying safe when driving a snow plow:

Slow down: Snowplows travel at slower speeds than other vehicles, so make sure to adjust your speed accordingly.

Keep a safe distance: Snowplows need more room to stop than other vehicles, so give them plenty of space.

Use your signals: Make sure to use your turn signals when changing lanes or turning.

Watch for pedestrians: Snowplows can create a lot of noise and vibration, which can make it difficult for pedestrians to hear you approaching. Be extra vigilant when driving near pedestrians.

Stay alert: Snowplows can create large clouds of snow, which can make it difficult to see. Keep a lookout for other vehicles and pedestrians.

Use your headlights: Turn on your headlights to help other drivers see you more easily.

Take breaks: Driving a snow plow can be tiring, so make sure to take breaks when needed to prevent fatigue.

Stay sober: Do not drink alcohol or take drugs before driving a snow plow.