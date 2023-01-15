Friends of Hollywood icon Jack Nicholson allegedly fear the 85-year-old actor has become a recluse. He hasn't been seen in public in more than a year, and some are comparing his behavior to that of Marlon Brando, another veteran actor who disappeared from public view toward the end of his life. Those close to Nicholson are worried because he spends most of his time alone in his Beverly Hills mansion, RadarOnline reported this week.

The three-time Oscar winner was last seen at a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game with his son Ray in October 2021. "Jack's in touch with certain relatives — especially Ray, his protégé, who he's so proud of — but his socializing days are long gone," a source told RadarOnline. Read on to find out more about Brando's life these days and why friends and neighbors are worried about him.

1 Hasn't Made a Film in Over a Decade

"He's made it clear his home is his castle. But people just wish he'd come out of the house and pop up to tell them how — or at least reassure folks he's OK," a person close to Nicholson told Radar. Nicholson—iconic star of The Shining, Oscar winner for One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Terms of Endearment, and As Good As It Gets—has the most best or supporting actor Academy Award nominations in history (twelve). He hasn't made a movie since 2010's How Do You Know.

2 Compared to Brando

Friends of Nicholson are said to fear his final years are resembling those of his friend Marlon Brando, who died a recluse in 2004. "Brando died a virtual recluse after leading such a colourful life, and Jack's friends are drawing the comparisons," a source told RadarOnline.

"His kids will visit, but they're his only connection to the world." "It's like he doesn't want to face reality anymore — and that's just sad."

3 Community "All Worried About Him"

A friend of Nicholson's previously told Radar that the screen legend is allegedly suffering from dementia. "Jack and I have been friends for years and he doesn't leave his house anymore… I think his son and daughter are looking after him now," the person said in September 2021. ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"The Mulholland Drive community is pretty close-knit, and they are all worried about him. Physically he is fine — but his mind is gone. It's really sad to see such a super talented actor, like Jack, go out this way," the person added.

4 Infamous Lothario Now Single

Nicholson was once described as one of Hollywood's great lotharios, having high-profile relationships with Anjelica Huston, Michelle Phillips, Lara Flynn Boyle and Kate Moss. He fathered six children by five women but married only once, to actress Sandra Knight; they divorced in 1968. But now it's understood that Nicholson is single and lives alone, the New York Post reported this week.

5 "Bad Boy Drive"

Nicholson actually lived next door to Brando on Mulholland Drive in Beverly Hills until Brando died in 2004. For a time, Warren Beatty also lived nearby, earning the street the nickname "Bad Boy Drive." After Brando's death, Nicholson purchased his home for $6.1 million. He said he had the building demolished out of respect for Brando's legacy.