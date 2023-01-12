For over 20 years, ever since the release of X-Men in 2000, Hugh Jackman has been playing Wolverine and winning over moviegoers. However, you might be surprised to know that when he was first offered the role, based on the popular comic book series, he had no idea what a wolverine even was.

In a new interview promoting Deadpool 3, the 54-year-old Academy Award-nominated actor confesses that the first time he heard about the role, he thought wolverines were made-up animals.

1 Jackman Was Asked About How He Prepped for the Role

During an interview with HBO's Who's Talking To Chris Wallace, Jackman was asked if he ever took steroids. "No, I love my job. And I love Wolverine," Jackman says, per Variety. "I got to be careful what I say here, but I had been told anecdotally what the side effects are of that. And I was like, 'I don't love it that much.' So no, I just did it the old school way."

2 Instead of Taking Steroids, He Ate a Lot of Chicken

Basically, he ate a lot of protein. "And I tell you, I've eaten more chickens—I'm so sorry to all the vegans and vegetarians and to the chickens of the world. Literally the karma is not good for me. If the deity has anything related to chickens, I'm in trouble," he continued.

3 He'd "Never Heard of a Wolverine"

He also confessed that he "had never read the comic book" his character was based on. "I got the part. I didn't really know anything about… I didn't—in Australia, we don't have wolverines. I didn't know that was a real animal. I'd never heard of a wolverine."

4 He Thought It Was "A Made-Up Animal"

"I thought it was a made-up animal," he went on. "You know, like, he's got man hands of steel, made up. And so I was passing as I was doing rehearsal, at the IMAX, they had this documentary about wolves. And I was like, 'Perfect,' because obviously, I'm a wolf, part wolf."

5 He Did Lots of Wolf Moves and the Director Saw Him

"So I went [to set] with all these wolf moves and I was doing these moves, and the director said, 'What are you doing?'" Jackman continues. "And I said, 'Well, I was just thinking wolves are always looking like this because they're actually smelling, they've got their nose to the ground. That's why they're looking like this all the time.'"

6 The Director Set Him Straight

That is when the director broke the news. "And he goes, 'What do you mean a wolf?' And I said, 'Well, you know, Wolverine—I'm part wolf so…' and he goes, 'No, you're a wolverine.'"

7 Wolverines Are Real

Wolverines are fierce and elusive animals that are native to the boreal forests and Arctic tundra of the Northern Hemisphere. Despite their small size, wolverines are known for their strength, aggression, and tenacity. Here are some top facts about these fascinating creatures:

They have a distinctive appearance, with a broad head, small ears, and short legs. Their thick, dark fur is long and shaggy, and they have a bushy tail. Wolverines may look similar to weasels but are not members of the weasel family. They are actually the largest land-dwelling species of the Mustelidae family, which also includes otters, ferrets, and badgers.

Adult wolverines can weigh up to 40 pounds and grow up to 4 feet in length, making them the largest land-dwelling species of the weasel family. Wolverines are known for their strength and ferocity and can take down animals much larger than themselves, such as deer and caribou. Yes, Hugh, chickens too.