When Henry Cavill announced he was leaving his hit series, The Witcher, people were shocked. After all, the entire show revolves around his character, Geralt of Rivia. Initially, it seemed as though the actor was willingly leaving the show to pursue other projects, namely to fulfill his commitment as Superman in the DC franchise. However, it was recently announced that his role as the caped crusader had also been recast. So why did Henry Cavill leave the Netflix series? A new report claims he got fired for "toxic" behavior.

1 A Recent Podcast Claims Cavill Was Fired

On a recent podcast Deux U, from the creator of the Instagram account, Deux Moi, the podcaster claims to have received a transcript claiming that the 39-year-old was fired from the hit show. It claims that he majorly clashed with the female showrunner, Lauren Hissrich.

2 He Was "Impossible" to Work With Says an Anonymous Memo

The transcript says that Cavill became "impossible" to work with. "He would try to overrule her (female showrunner) […] Female writers and directors were suddenly completely ignored on set, unable to do their jobs."

3 Departments Were Allegedly Complaining

"Every department head was complaining," it read. "He started making comments. It wasn't a sexual thing: he wasn't grabbing anyone or being lewd, but it was disrespectful and toxic all the same."

4 He Was Also "Deeply Addicted to Video Games," Source Claims

The source added that Cavill was also "deeply addicted to video games," adding that he was so "obsessive" that it "was like working with any other addict" and that he used "video game language" to talk to coworkers. Eventually, things "escalated," and he did "anything he could to hold up production, per the report. ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

5 The Showrunner Denies the Claims

However, according to the showrunner, don't believe everything you read. Hissrich spoke to NME while promoting the spinoff The Witcher: Blood Origin, claiming the reports of unpleasantness between The Witcher team and Cavill to be unfounded.

6 She Said His Departure Was "Mutually Respectful"

"I do have a lot to say and I think that there's a lot of, you know… we'll obviously never get into exactly why Henry left, all of the reasons, but I can say it's been a mutually respectful relationship… So please, please, please come back in six months when we can talk," she said.

7 From "The Tudors" to "Superman"

Henry Cavill is a British actor best known for his roles in the Superman film series and the Netflix show The Witcher. He began his acting career at a young age and made his screen debut in 2001 with a small role in the television series The Inspector Lynley Mysteries. He gained wider recognition in 2002 when he played Albert Mondego in the film adaptation of The Count of Monte Cristo.

Cavill is perhaps best known for his role as Superman in the DC Comics film series. He first played the character in 2013's Man of Steel and reprised the role in the films Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and Justice League (2017). In addition to his work in film, Cavill has also appeared in a number of television shows, including The Tudors and The Man from U.N.C.L.E.

Cavill is a self-proclaimed animal lover and has two dogs, a Doberman named Kal-El (named after Superman's birth name) and a Rottweiler named Archie. He is also an avid gamer and has expressed an interest in becoming a game developer.

8 Why People Care So Much About "The Witcher"

The Witcher is a popular fantasy franchise that originated as a series of Polish novels written by Andrzej Sapkowski. The books, which were published in the 1990s, follow the adventures of Geralt of Rivia, a witcher (a genetically enhanced monster hunter) who travels the world taking on dangerous contracts and searching for his place in a world where he is often misunderstood and mistrusted.

The Witcher novels have been highly successful and have been translated into numerous languages. In addition to the books, the franchise has also spawned a number of other media adaptations, including computer games and a Netflix TV show.

The Witcher computer games, which were developed by CD Projekt Red, are based on the novels and follow Geralt as he battles monsters and navigates the complex politics of the world of the witchers. The games, which include The Witcher, The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings, and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, are highly regarded for their immersive storytelling and complex characters.

In 2019, Netflix released a TV show adaptation with Cavill playing Geralt. The show, which has been renewed for a third season, has been a critical and commercial success, with many fans praising the performances of Cavill and the other cast members and the show's high production values.

The Witcher franchise has garnered a large and devoted fan base thanks to its compelling storytelling and complex characters. Whether through novels, computer games, or the Netflix TV show, "The Witcher" continues to captivate audiences around the world.