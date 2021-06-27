The FDA Is Pulling All Food Made by This Company From Shelves

Nothing says summer like the fresh flavors of Mexican cuisine—but if your Taco Tuesdays or Enchilada Everydays include a side of salsa or queso, your health could be in danger. This week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a warning about one particular company's products due to the serious health issues they may present to anyone who consumes them. Read on to find out if you should be tossing these foods right now and what to do if you've already eaten some of the compromised products.

Little Hatch's products were first identified as potentially contaminated in May.

On May 20, Interstate Food Products, the parent company Lakewood, Colorado-based food company Little Hatch's, initiated a voluntary recall of Little Hatch's Jalapeño Cream Cheese with a sell-by date of 05/21. On May 28, yet another recall notice was issued for Little Hatch's products, including the brand's Jalapeño Cream Cheese, Queso, and Spicy Queso. On June 15, after internal testing performed by Interstate Food Products, the company announced to the FDA that the brand's Roasted Chili Salsa Hot should be recalled, as well.

The FDA says to throw these products away immediately.

A public health alert issued by the FDA on June 25 now cautions that consumers should not purchase or eat any products made by Little Hatch's. The regulatory organization says that, while stores are still in the process of pulling these products from shelves, consumers should steer clear of the company's full line of products, which includes Jalapeño Cream Cheese Dip, Queso, Spicy Queso, Roasted Chili Salsa Medium, and Roasted Chili Salsa Hot sold in 13.5-oz. or 14-oz. containers. The products were sold at Natural Grocers and Lucky Market in Denver, Colorado, as well as Whole Foods locations in Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, New Mexico, Utah, Texas, and Wyoming.

The recalled foods may be contaminated with dangerous bacteria that can make you sick.

The FDA found traces of Listeria monocytogenes in retail samples of the recalled products, prompting an inspection of the company's manufacturing facilities. FDA investigators determined that 23 out of 149 of their subsequently tested samples contained the disease-causing bacteria.

Listeria monocytogenes can lead to listeriosis, an infection that typically causes flu-like symptoms, including diarrhea, fatigue, fever, and muscle aches. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report that the condition can cause more serious health issues, particularly among pregnant individuals, newborns, the elderly, and the immunocompromised. The condition leads to an average of 260 deaths in the U.S. each year.

Here's what to do if you've got these products at home.

If you've recently purchased any products from Little Hatch's, the FDA says to throw them away immediately and follow these steps: "Wash the inside walls and shelves of the refrigerator, cutting boards and countertops, and utensils that may have had contact with contaminated foods; then sanitize them with a solution of one tablespoon of chlorine bleach to one gallon of hot water; dry with a clean cloth or paper towel that has not been previously used."

If you've consumed these products and are concerned about your health or are experiencing symptoms of illness, contact your doctor immediately.

