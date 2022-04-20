After breakout roles in films from the early 2010s such as The Perks of Being a Wallflower and We Need to Talk About Kevin, actor Ezra Miller entered a new tier of stardom after being cast as Barry Allen, a.k.a. The Flash, in the DC universe with 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. While reprising the role in four subsequent films, Miller—who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns—also jumped into a new film franchise with a supporting role in the Harry Potter prequel series Fantastic Beasts as Credence Barebone, the third installment of which was just released earlier this month. But despite their success on screen, Miller has unfortunately been implicated in a string of highly publicized incidents. Read on to learn more about their latest arrest.

Miller's first major public altercation occurred back in 2020.

Besides their starring roles, Miller has managed to make headlines over the past two years for being at the center of several incidents involving their erratic behavior. The first notable example came in April 2020 when a video of Miller appearing to choke a woman and throw her to the ground began circulating on social media. At first, fans were left unsure whether it was a joke or a serious altercation. But as reported by Variety, a representative of the bar in Reykjavik, Iceland, where the incident took place confirmed that it was not staged and explained that Miller was removed from the premises after being angered by "quite pushy" fans.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

In January, Miller confused fans yet again when they shared a video clip of themselves on Instagram (now deleted) seeming to threaten a chapter of the Ku Klux Klan in a North Carolina town. However, per The Hollywood Reporter, Miller gives no indication as to what might have happened to lead them to post the video, and there's no evidence that there's an active KKK chapter in the town that they mention.

Last month, Miller was arrested after an incident at a karaoke bar in Hawaii.

The next headline-generating incident occurred on March 28, during which an altercation at a karaoke bar in Hawaii led police to arrest the 29-year-old Miller. According to the Associated Press, authorities said that the actor "yelled obscenities, grabbed a mic from a singing woman and lunged at a man playing darts," because the star was "aggravated" by a couple singing the song "Shallow" by Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. Reporting on the incident uncovered that Miller had already had the police called on them in Hawaii 10 times for various disturbances before the arrest.

After being charged with disorderly conduct and harassment and released on bail, Miller allegedly broke into the bedroom of the couple with whom they were staying, stole money and credit cards, and threatened them. According to Page Six, the couple then filed for a restraining order, saying in their request: "The respondent is famous and wealthy. This makes access to weapons much easier; as well as sending associates to harass the petitioner."

Police say Miller "became irate" and threw a chair at a woman during his latest arrest.

On the early morning of April 19, Miller was once again arrested in Hawaii during a violent altercation with a woman at a private residence. According to police, they became "irate after being asked to leave and reportedly threw a chair, striking a 26-year-old female in the forehead, resulting in an approximate half-inch cut." The victim subsequently declined medical treatment.

Miller was arrested approximately 20 minutes after the incident at 1:30 a.m. when they were found during a traffic stop. Police released them from custody at 4:05 a.m., but an investigation into the altercation is still ongoing, Rolling Stone reports.

The string of incidents is having an impact on Miller's career.

Unfortunately, the string of highly publicized incidents has begun to take a toll on Miller's career and reputation as a working actor. According to a Rolling Stone report (via Page Six), Warner Bros. and DC executives held an "emergency meeting" in late March to address the star's recent issues. A source told Rolling Stone that the team decided Miller would not make any public appearances to promote their movies for the time being and that the studio would pause all projects involving Miller. Neither Warner Bros. nor DC opted to comment on the report, and Miller has not made any public comment since either of their arrests.

Reports have also highlighted potential issues with the actor's professional behavior. While Miller never became violent while filming The Flash, which is now in post-production and due out next year, a source from the set claimed to Rolling Stone that they did experience "frequent meltdowns" and seemed as though they were "losing it."

"Ezra would get a thought in [their] head and say, 'I don't know what I'm doing,'" the insider said to the outlet.

The latest superhero film—noted by Den of Geek as something of a troubled project since it was announced—has gone through several possible directors before Andy Muschietti (It) finally took the reins. Until the studios behind the movie publicly announce their plans, it's unclear when and how it will move forward. But fans of the long-running TV version of The Flash are already campaigning for their Barry Allen, Grant Gustin, to replace Miller in the film—even though a total recast would be very unlikely at this point.

