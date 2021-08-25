If You're Using This to Make Cocktails, Stop Now, FDA Says

Health

Whether you like to kick off your weekend brunch with a round of drinks or end your evenings with a nightcap, making a cocktail is part of countless people's relaxation routines. Unfortunately, if you're using one particular ingredient to make those drinks, you could be inadvertently putting yourself in harm's way, now that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced the recall of a popular cocktail component. Read on to discover if you should be tossing this from your kitchen now.

Jimbo's Kitchen has recalled its Bloody Mary mix.

bag of jimbo's bloody mary mix
Courtesy of Jimbo's Kitchen

On Aug. 24, the FDA announced that Jimbo's Kitchen, doing business as New England Cupboard, had recalled its Jimbo's Bloody Mary Mix.

The affected cocktail mix, which was manufactured between Aug. 23, 2019 and Aug. 23, 2021, comes in a 4"x6" resealable plastic pouch labeled "Jimbo's Bloody Mary Mix" and is printed with UPC number 7 87562 00099 9. The recalled mix was sold via retail and wholesale distribution channels in Maine, Massachusetts, Maryland, Minnesota, New Hampshire, and Vermont.

The cocktail mix was recalled due to undisclosed allergens.

Bloody Mary Caesar Cocktail Canadian Traditions
Shutterstock

The Bloody Mary mix was pulled from the market after an FDA inspection revealed that it contained allergens that are not disclosed on its label.

"On the back label of the finished product, the ingredients list for Worcestershire Powder did not have all the sub-ingredients listed (e.g., corn syrup solids, salt, caramel color, garlic, sugar, spices, soy sauce solids (naturally fermented wheat and soybeans, salt, maltodextrin, caramel color), palm oil, tamarind, natural flavors, sulfiting agents)," the recall notice explains.

The mix may pose a "life-threatening" risk to some consumers.

In the Hospital Sick Male Patient Sleeps on the Bed. Heart Rate Monitor Equipment is on His Finger.
iStock

While no illnesses related to consumption of the recalled Bloody Mary mix were reported at the time the recall was announced, the mix may pose a serious risk to certain individuals.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy, wheat and sulfites run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," the recall notice states.

If you have the mix at home, here's what to do.

Man on conference call
Shutterstock/PhotobyTawat

If you have questions about the recall or would like a refund, contact New England Cupboard at 207-848-4900 on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. or via email at jim@newenglandcupboard.com.

If you are allergic or sensitive to any of the ingredients contained in the Bloody Mary mix, do not consume it.

