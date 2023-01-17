Britney Spears, the pop icon and cultural phenomenon, was accused of having a "meltdown" at a restaurant this weekend, with her new husband, Sam Asghari, reportedly "storming out"—a claim that he denies, saying he was just stepping out to grab the car after photo-mad folks starting taking too many pictures of his wife.

It's not the first time gossip sites have swirled around the star's behavior. What really happened? Spears herself commented on the news in her latest Instagram post. Read on to hear what she said.

1 Here's What Allegedly Happened at the Restaurant

"A casual date night for Britney Spears and husband Sam Asghari at a JOEY restaurant Friday in Los Angeles ended in a bizarre Britney 'meltdown,'" says the NY Post, based on reporting from TMZ. "Upon arriving for dinner, fans quickly spotted the acclaimed pop star and whipped out their phones to snap photos and film her, causing Spears to become visibly upset, footage obtained by the outlet shows. According to witnesses, the seemingly 'manic' 41-year-old 'Piece of Me' singer began yelling and 'talking gibberish,' prompting Asghari to storm out of the Woodland Hills restaurant, TMZ reported."

2 Britney Said "I Know Y'all are Rooting for Me"

On Sunday, Spears responded to the accusation and posted an illustration of a girl pouring syrup on pancakes and captioned it: "I watched 'NATURAL BORN KILLERS' this morning and … I got ENLIGHTENED … and HOLY SMOKES … I'm sure I brought a billion SMILES to me LOOKING LIKE SHREK at a restaurant. Even my best friend couldn't WAIT TO SEND IT TO ME, THEY DON'T THINK TWICE because we are all natural born killers … I know the news is all hyped about me being a little drunk at a restaurant … it's like they'll be WATCHING MY EVERY MOVE 👀 !!! I'm so flattered they talk about me like a maniac THEN … talk about all the negative things that happened in my past !!! Honestly it would be safer for me to compliment this world and [mess up] because if I become a prophet and don't create history, we might have something y'all… I'm just KIDDING, but it's a good thought." She continued: "I know y'all are rooting for me and all and make sure you check out the shocking Shrek picture of me … I was like … that's horrific yet there were two pics where I was normal." She added a hmm emoji. "Either way honestly I know nobody [cares] what I do !!! I'm just bored writing this paragraph…"

3 Asghari Said "Don't Believe Everything You Read Online"

"Don't believe everything you read online people," Sam Asghari posted on Instagram. Asghari is a personal trainer and model, who is best known for his relationship with Spears. The couple met on the set of a music video for Spears' song "Slumber Party" in 2016 and have been together since. Sam is also known for his appearances on various fitness and health-related programs and publications.

4 Britney Has a History With the Press

Spears has had a tumultuous relationship with the press throughout her career. From her early days as a teenage sensation to her highly publicized personal struggles, the media has been both a supporter and a critic of the artist. In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Britney was hailed as the "Princess of Pop" and was often portrayed in a positive light by the media. Her highly choreographed music videos and catchy pop songs made her a household name and earned her a dedicated fanbase.

However, as Britney's personal life began to unravel in the mid-2000s, the media's coverage of her took a darker turn. Her highly publicized marriage and subsequent divorce from Kevin Federline, as well as her struggles with mental health and substance abuse, were heavily covered by the tabloids and gossip magazines.

5 Is the Press to Blame?

Many critics have accused the press of exploiting Britney's personal struggles for their own gain, with some claiming that the constant media attention contributed to her downward spiral. Others argue that the press was simply reporting on events that were already publicly known and that Britney was a willing participant in her own publicity. Regardless of one's stance on the media's coverage of Britney, it is clear that the artist has been deeply affected by her relationship with the press.

In recent years, Britney has taken steps to regain control of her narrative, including launching her own social media accounts and giving rare interviews in which she speaks candidly about her life and career. Despite the challenges she has faced, Britney continues to be a beloved and influential figure in the world of pop music. Her influence can be seen in the many young artists who have cited her as a major influence and inspiration. As fans continue to support and advocate for the pop star, it's clear that her legacy will continue to be felt for many years to come.