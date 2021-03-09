Smarter Living

Apple Just Announced It's Discontinuing This Classic Product

It's the end of the road for what was once the most powerful Apple computer.

By John Quinn
March 9, 2021
By John Quinn
March 9, 2021
There was bad news this week for loyal fans of one of Apple’s most famous products as the company announced that it was pulling the plug on a flagship computer after almost three and a half years of production. While models will still be available for a limited time, Apple has now officially discontinued the iMac Pro computer. For more on the decision and what's to come in its place, read on. And for one piece of technology to be wary of, check out If You're Using This to Charge Your Phone, Officials Say to Stop Now.

The iMac Pro is still available for now, but mainly just online.

Woman online shopping on Cyber Monday with laptop
Shutterstock

Apple confirmed to CNN Business on March 8 that "once existing inventory runs out, the iMac Pro will no longer be available."

Shoppers at Apple’s online store can still purchase the iMac Pro, which will cost you $4,999, however the listing is only in place "while supplies last." And for a phone Apple recently got rid of, check out Apple Just Discontinued This Popular Phone.

New computers are expected to be released this year, consigning the existing ones to history.

Apple store crowded with shoppers
Shutterstock

It seems that a major overhaul is imminent for the entire iMac range, with Bloomberg recently reporting that, this year, the line is due to undergo its first full redesign since 2012. While many of the changes will be cosmetic (like slimmer screen borders and a flat rather than curved back), the real change will be found inside the computers, as Apple switches from the Intel chips that it's long used in favor of its own processors, branded Apple Silicon.

Bloomberg also reported that the company is working on a pair of new Mac Pro desktop computers, its top-priced machines. One will update the current Mac Pro, while the other will be less than half the size of it. And for a more disturbing technology news story, check out This Popular Device Could Be Putting Your Family at Risk, Study Finds.

In its day, the iMac Pro was the most powerful model out there.

Couple, computer
Shutterstock

Originally launched in Dec. 2017, the iMac Pro was dubbed “the most powerful Mac ever” by Apple. The iMac Pro’s selling point was that it offered the professional-level power and performance of a bulky, modular computer system, but in a single, sleek iMac unit.

“This will be our fastest and most powerful Mac ever, which brings workstation-class computing to iMac for the first time,” John Ternus, Apple’s vice president of Hardware Engineering, said at the time. “iMac Pro is a huge step forward and there’s never been anything like it.” And for more news delivered right to you, sign up for our daily newsletter.

It’s been caught between two rival models.

young woman using desktop computer
Shutterstock/sirtravelalot

Last August, Apple released a 27-inch iMac, which is capable of being configured to work at a more powerful, professional level. There’s also the option of the Mac Pro, a full modular system that exceeds the current tech capabilities of the iMac Pro.

Sites like MacRumors have been advising readers “don’t buy an iMac” in anticipation of new updates imminently arriving that would render the current models outdated. Announcing the retirement of the model, MacRumors confirmed that “Apple says the latest 27-inch iMac introduced in August is the preferred choice for the vast majority of pro iMac users, and said customers who need even more performance and expandability can choose the Mac Pro.” And for more changes from this tech giant, check out Apple Just Announced It's Changing This Emoji.

John Quinn
John Quinn is a London-based writer and editor who specializes in lifestyle topics. Read more
