From unsolicited product announcements to various offers and promotions, we're all used to receiving a flurry of emails from the stores we frequent. With so many messages, it can feel like a chore to sort through what you might want to keep and what you want to banish to your junk folder. But don't just skim through every retailer's emails haphazardly to clear out your inbox. Lowe's shoppers have recently reported receiving a scam message that appears to come from the company itself, but can be dangerous if you open it. Read on to find out what you should keep an eye out for in your inbox.

RELATED: Lowe's Is Making This Major Change to Stores, Starting in February.

Some people have received emails this year promising a $100 Lowe's gift card.

While Lowe's does send promotional emails to millions of shoppers, there are certain messages that should raise a red flag. In the first two months of 2022, people have reported receiving emails with the name and logo of the home improvement retail chain, promising a $100 gift card to those who take a survey, Snopes reported on Feb. 9.

The fact-checking website reviewed various emails that followed this formula. According to Snopes, one message's subject line read "You have been randomly selected!" and another's said "Your email has been selected!" Both emails presented a $100 Lowe's gift card with a "CLICK HERE" link, directing users to take a "short survey" to claim the money.

If you get this type of email, don't open it.

Unfortunately, Lowe's isn't actually handing out $100 gift cards in exchange for a survey. According to Snopes, these are scam emails, and if you click on the link provided in the message, you would be directed to a Russian website. "We saw the same Russian website and mailing address in a similar scam that we covered about UPS," Snopes said.

The email also includes a mailing address in Medley, Florida, listed at the bottom, but Snopes said that this address appears to have no association with the actual Lowe's company. "It's unclear how the address might be related to the email scam," the site said.

RELATED: For more advice on scams to look out for, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Lowe's has warned shoppers about ongoing survey scams.

In a notice posted on the company's official website, Lowe's warns shoppers to be wary about scammers trying to target them through fake surveys. According to the home improvement retailer, survey scams frequently make the rounds on social media or through websites that are unaffiliated with the company—even though they are often branded to look like Lowe's.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"Lowe's invites customers to provide feedback through an online survey at the bottom of Lowe's receipts. The survey can only be completed online," the company states on its website, adding that they never offer gift cards for liking or sharing social media posts. Lowe's also says it will never ask you to email personal information such as passwords, social security numbers, gift card numbers, or credit card numbers.

The retailer says it does not offer free gifts.

It's not just a gift card you need to be on the lookout for, however. According to Lowe's, shoppers are also offered other types of free gifts through spam emails, online advertising, or social media postings. "Often the free gifts are offered after completing a survey," the company warns.

But with this similar type of scam, consumers are then asked to provide their credit card information in order to pay for the shipping costs of their "free item," so that con artists can obtain access to their finances. "Lowe's does not solicit consumers to complete online surveys in exchange for free gifts," the retailer confirms on its website. If you believe you have been a victim of a free gift scam, Lowe's recommends that you file a report with your local police and with the Internet Crime Complaint Center (ICCC).

RELATED: The One Thing You Should Never Buy at Lowe's, Shopping Experts Warn.