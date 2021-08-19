See Spice Girl Mel B's Lookalike Daughter, Who's a Model Now

Every child of the '90s has a favorite Spice Girl—be it Sporty, Ginger, Posh, Baby, or Scary. Now fans of the band have a second generation of Spice Girls (and boys) to follow. Scary Spice—whose real name Melanie Brown, but she's better known as Mel B—most recently appeared on the singing show The Masked Singer, but she's also a mother to three daughters: Phoenix Chi Gulzar, who goes by Phoenix Brown, 22; Angel Iris Murphy Brown, 14; and Madison Brown Belafonte, 9. Phoenix's father is Dutch dancer Jimmy Gulzar, Angel's dad is actor Eddie Murphy, and Madison's father is producer Stephen Belafonte.

Brown's eldest daughter, Phoenix, just launched her own modeling career and is the spitting image of her famous mother. Read on to see Mel B's lookalike daughter now.

Phoenix looks more like her mother's twin than her daughter.

Phoenix recently made her modeling debut for the George clothing line at Asda in the U.K. Dubbed G21, the affordable brand includes coordinated separates, accessories, and shoes. Phoenix appears in several shots in the brand's lookbook.

"I feel incredibly privileged to be able to represent George at Asda; I loved the creativity of the shoot and working out how to put the outfits together," she told The Daily Mail in March when the initial photos from the campaign were released.

Phoenix also recently posed for London-based photographer Jakob Koziel and posted a series of snaps from the shoot on her Instagram.

But Phoenix actually got her start in front of the camera early when she appeared in her mother's video for the song "Lullaby" as a toddler in 2001.

The relationship between Phoenix and Mel B hasn't always been easy.

Both mom and daughter have been candid about their sometimes-fraught relationship, largely due to Mel B's abusive past partners, which she wrote about in her 2018 memoir Brutally Honest.

In a portion excerpted in The Daily Mail in Dec. 2018, Mel B wrote about her emotionally abusive relationship with Belafonte and its impact on her daughters. Phoenix also shared what it had been like for her as a kid in the book. "Everything was extreme," she wrote. "The screaming and the silence. We didn't really talk about what was happening. Sometimes she'd say things to me like, 'Life is hard.' I knew that she wanted to leave him, but I also knew something was stopping her, and I didn't know what."

"Our relationship is in no way typical, but it is our relationship," Phoenix continued. "Things are different now. I won't pretend everything is perfect and back to the Disney movie of my childhood. I'm a teenager trying to figure out my life, and my mum is a woman figuring out hers, but because of what we went through together, there is a bond that will never break. I know my mum tried to protect us. I tried to look after my sisters, too."

Mel B and Phoenix have worked together on a special project, which she also modeled for.

Phoenix has channeled her experience into a desire to help others. Earlier in 2021, she and her mother collaborated with Women's Aid, an organization aimed at helping women get out of abusive relationships. Phoenix designed a benefit T-shirt with the slogan I.N.O.F.—It's Not Our Fault—and also modeled the shirts on her Instagram. (Proceeds from its sales go to the charity.)

"Domestic violence, domestic abuse is never our fault. We are just kids. All we can do—all I did—was hope and prayed it would end, that he would go and I would always be there for my mum and my sister and that has happened. It can happen," Phoenix wrote in a lengthy Instagram post about the shirts. "Life is better now but we are all still healing. I want to make a difference, I want to help other kids who feel as helpless as I did, I want to make those other kids who blame themselves understand none of this is down to us, it's not our fault."

Phoenix isn't the only Spice Girls spawn to pursue a career in modeling.

Phoenix is hardly the only Spice Girls offspring to get into the modeling world. Victoria Beckham's 22-year-old son Brooklyn Beckham has taken turns both behind and in front of the camera for Burberry, in addition to modeling for other major brands. Brooklyn also released his first book of photography when he was just 18, titled What I See. He's since returned to modeling and appeared on the covers of magazines, including various Vogue iterations and Interview.

His 18-year-old brother Romeo Beckham (pictured here) has also shot campaigns with Saint Laurent and Burberry, among others.

