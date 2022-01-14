Meghan Markle's Former Co-Star Slams Her Critics in New Message

Even though Meghan Markle is not in the public eye nearly as much as she was as a working member of the royal family, the Duchess of Sussex is always being talked about online—often negatively. And people who know her are often pulled into the conversation, too. According to Markle's former Suits co-star Patrick J. Adams, critics of Markle won't leave him alone either, thanks to their connection. On Wednesday, the actor addressed a tweet to "the people and many bots debating all things Markle" and gave them three pieces of information he hopes will change their minds when it comes to talking about the duchess online.

This is far from the first time Adams has spoken out in defense of his friend and former co-star. Read on to see what he's had to say about his acting partner-turned-royal.

Adams is sick of people talking about Markle online.

Adams directed his tweet to anyone who is debating Markle online and bringing him into it. He did not specify anything that's been said recently, so it's not clear whether a specific conversation prompted him to strike back.

"Hello to the people and many bots debating all things Markle and including me in the conversation," Adams wrote. "I just want you to know a couple of things. 1. I don't read any of it. 2. Life is short. 3. There has to got to be better things for you to be doing. Even you, bots. #botbetter"

Adams and Markle have a long history.

Markle and Adams starred on Suits together for seven seasons, from 2011 to 2018, and played love interests on the show. In their last season, their characters got married and moved to Seattle. Markle left the series when she decided to marry Prince Harry; Adams decided to leave at the same time because he felt his character's story came to an end point, as he explained to The Hollywood Reporter.

The pair remained friends following their time on the series, and Adams attended Markle and Harry's wedding. He shared an update on their relationship with Entertainment Tonight in 2020. "We've texted a few times," he said. "We both started families at roughly the same time, obviously her family has been a relatively high-profile one, but I'm super happy to have her back on this side of the water, and I would love to see her again soon."

Adams has defended Markle in the past.

In March 2021, ahead of the release of Oprah Winfrey's interview with Markle and Harry, Adams wrote a series of tweets in which he praised Markle and criticized the British royal family and UK press. After calling Markle a "powerful woman with a deep sense of morality", he wrote, "It sickened me to read the endless racist, slanderous, clickbaiting vitriol spewed in her direction from all manner of media across the UK and the world but I also knew that Meghan was stronger than people realized or understood and they would regret underestimating her."

But there have been some lighter moments, too.

Clearly, Adams is willing to defend Markle, but he's also made some goodnatured jokes about the turn her life has taken. When Markle's engagement news was announced in 2017, Adams tweeted, "She said she was just going out to get some milk…"

He added in a second tweet, "Playing Meghan's television partner for the better part of a decade uniquely qualifies me to say this: Your Royal Highness, you are a lucky man and I know your long life together will be joyful, productive and hilarious. Meghan, so happy for you, friend. Much love."

