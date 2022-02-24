Sometimes a product recall requires the utmost urgency—produce contaminated with Salmonella or a dangerously mislabeled supplement. And then there are the recalls that give you a little more time to act, but which should still be taken very seriously. Recently, one company recalled a product that you probably won't be using any time soon; it comes with a major fire hazard, however, so you'll want to check to see if you have it in your home. If you're someone who shops at Marshalls and HomeGoods, this recall could apply to you. Read on to find out what product you'll want to return as soon as possible.

TJX is recalling several menorahs.

Did your holiday season involve purchasing a new menorah for Hanukkah? If so, make sure it hasn't been recalled. Massachusetts-based The TJX Companies Inc. is recalling several different versions of its Festive Lights Hanukkah Menorah, according to a release from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). These menorahs, made from resin and fiberboard, were sold at Marshalls, HomeGoods, and Homesense stores across the U.S.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

These are the menorahs affected by the recall.

If you have a traditional menorah, you probably don't need to worry. The recalled Festive Lights Hanukkah Menorahs are all in fun shapes: llama, brontosaurus, stegosaurus, T-rex, castle, rainbow, rainbow platform, and emojis, per the CPSC. They were all sold at Marshalls, HomeGoods, and Homesense between Nov. 2021 and Jan. 2022 for between $8 and $15.

You can also check the label on the bottom of your menorah to be sure. Recalled menorahs will have one of the following numbers, according to the CPSC: 262933, 263407, 263417, 262950, 856166, 856168, 856179, 856182, 856189, 856192, 856262, and 856266.

There have been fires reported from people using the recalled menorahs.

Thankfully, there have been no injuries or property damage associated with the Festive Lights Hanukkah Menorahs, but there have been fires. The CPSC says that the TJX has received three different reports about the menorahs burning or catching fire while holding lit candles.

Here's what to do if you have one of these menorahs at home.

It's February, so it's unlikely you'd be lighting one of these recalled menorahs any time soon. That having been said, the recall notice does say you should immediately stop using it. Depending on where you purchased your Festive Lights Hanukkah Menorah, you can return it to a Marshalls, HomeGoods, or Homesense store for a full refund or store credit.

Per the CPSC, you can also contact TJX directly. The company will provide instructions on how to send photographic proof of you disposing of the menorah to get a full refund or store credit. You can reach TJX customer service by email at customerservice@tjx.com.

