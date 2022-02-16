Winter is finally receding and spring is on the horizon. But if you spent the holiday season, and the cold months after, at home nesting amid cozy comforts, you're going to want to know about a new product recall that could affect your safety at home. Read on to find out more details about the candle currently subject to recall, which was sold last year in various seasonal aromas and can pose a serious risk if it's still in your home now.

Anthropologie is recalling its Anecdote candles in four aromas.

Anthropologie is voluntarily recalling its Anecdote Autumn Glass Candles in the scents Fireside Chats, Weekend Getaway, Sweater Weather, and Fall Feels, according to a recall notice published by the U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission (CPSC). The name of the candle's scent as well as "Anecdote Candles for Anthropologie" are printed on a label on the side of the glass candle container. The candles are made with glass tumblers, wood lids, cotton core wicks, phthalate-free fragrance oil, and coconut-soy wax blend. The SKU number is located on the price label on the bottom of the candles; you can check yours against the numbers listed in the recall notice if you believe you have an affected candle.

The recall is dated Feb. 16, 2022, and affects about 19,380 units in the U.S. (In addition, about 623 were sold in Canada.)

The recalled candles could break apart while burning and cause fire or injury.

According to the published notice, the double-wick candles are being recalled because they can achieve higher than usual flames, and this can cause the glass container to break apart, posing fire and laceration hazards.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

So far, there have been nine reports of the candles flaming up, cracking, or breaking apart while in use, resulting in minor property damage. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported at this time.

Anthropologie sold the candle at its stores and online last year.

The candles were sold at Anthropologie stores around the country as well as online via Anthropologie.com from July 2021 through December 2021. Each candle cost about $32.

Here's what to do if you have the recalled candle at home right now.

If you purchased the recalled candle, you should stop using it immediately and return it to an Anthropologie store. If you can't easily get back to the store, you can destroy it and throw it out instead. To initiate this process, visit Anthropologie.com/recall for instructions on how to cut the candle wicks and dispose of the product, provide verification to Anthropologie that you've done it, and receive a full refund.

Contact Anthropologie any time by phone at 800-282-2200 or by email at recall@urbn.com. Or you may go online to Anthropologie.com/recall, or Anthropologie.com and click on "product recalls" at the bottom of the page for more information.

Anthropologie is also contacting all known purchasers of the product directly.

