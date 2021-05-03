Culture

Lily James Has "A Lot to Say" About Those Photos With Her Married Co-Star

The Mamma Mia! star broke her silence months after she and Dominic West made headlines.

May 3, 2021
In October 2020, some photos surfaced that got tongues wagging about a controversial celebrity relationship. Actors Lily James and Dominic West were photographed having what appeared to be a very flirty outing in Rome, Italy. James, 32, and West, 51, were working together on the TV adaptation of the Nancy Mitford novel The Pursuit of Love at the time. And while co-stars getting together is nothing new, this apparent pairing raised eyebrows since West is still married to his wife, Catherine FitzGerald.

In the time since the photos were published, West and FitzGerald have confirmed that they are still together, but James didn't say anything…until now. In a new interview with the Guardian, James gave a comment on the situation that will only make fans want to know more.

James has "a lot to say" about everything that went down with West.

Lily James at a press conference at the Berlin International Film Festival in 2015
magicinfoto / Shutterstock.com

James spoke to the Guardian about her role in The Pursuit of Love in an interview published on May 2 and was asked about "being at the center of a media storm" with West. In response, the Downton Abbey actor certainly left fans wanting to hear more.

"Ach, I'm not really willing to talk about that," she said. "There is a lot to say, but not now, I'm afraid."

The photos of the actors made headlines last fall.

Dominic West, Lily James, and Laura Carmichael at the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards in 2018
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar/Hearst UK

Photos of James and West spending time together in Rome were published in several publications. The activities captured include riding a scooter together, having lunch with two other guests, visiting a souvenir shop, and taking in the sights. The pair appear to be quite affectionate with each other in some of the snaps.

At the time, West was known to be married to FitzGerald, while James was single. According to the Daily Mail, she had recently split up with The Crown actor Matt Smith for good after they tried to rekindle things following a five-year relationship and subsequent split.

Prior to filming The Pursuit of Love, James and West had worked together in a production of Othello in 2011 and appeared in the same Burberry campaign in 2016.

West and FitzGerald responded to the resulting rumors quickly.

Dominic West and Catherine FitzGerald outside of their home in October 2020
GlosPics/MEGA/GC Images via Getty Images

On Oct. 13—five days after the photos of West with James were published—West and FitzGerald posed for a photo outside of their home and kissed for photographers. They also left a handwritten note that read, "Our marriage is strong and we're very much still together. Thank you. Catherine and Dominic."

As reported by People, James and West were spotted at an airport in Rome together a day earlier. West and FitzGerald, who is a landscape designer, have four children and have been married since 2010.

James was reportedly "shocked" by West's response.

Lily James at the Los Angeles premiere of "Baby Driver" in 2017
Jaguar PS / Shutterstock.com

While James kept quiet about West until now, a source told E! News in October that she was surprised to hear that the Affair star was still happily married.

"She's mortified and embarrassed by the entire thing," the source said. "She was shocked when she saw the photos and his story that he is happily married. She wants it all to go away and is just laying low hoping it will pass quickly."

Lia Beck
Lia Beck is a writer living in Richmond, Virginia. In addition to Best Life, she has written for Refinery29, Bustle, Hello Giggles, InStyle, and more. Read more
