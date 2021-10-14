Health

If You Bought This at Kroger, Throw It Away Now, USDA Says

Over 14,000 pounds of the popular food are being pulled from the market.

By Sarah Crow
October 14, 2021
Kroger is the largest supermarket chain in the U.S., with nearly 2,800 stores spread across 35 states. And while millions of satisfied customers shop for their essentials at the popular chain each day, there's one food item from Kroger you'd be better off avoiding right now.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has just announced that over 14,000 pounds of this popular food are being recalled due to the serious health risk it may pose to customers. Read on to find out which food is being pulled from stores and what to do if you have it at home.

Kroger is recalling specific ground turkey products.

ground turkey on wooden cutting board
Shutterstock/ MoDaVi Art

On Oct. 13, the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that 3-lb. trays of Kroger ground turkey, produced by Butterball, LLC, were being recalled.

The affected products were produced on Sept. 28 and shipped to retail locations throughout the U.S. Packaging for the recalled turkey is printed with case code 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/17/2021, timestamps 2314 through 2351, and establishment number EST. P-7345 printed inside the USDA inspection mark.

One type of Butterball brand ground turkey is also being recalled.

butterball ground turkey in green tray
Courtesy of Butterball LLC

Even if you don't shop at Kroger, the ground turkey in your fridge or freezer may be affected by the recall. In total, Butterball, LLC is pulling 14,107 pounds of ground turkey from stores across the U.S.

In addition to the Kroger ground turkey, Butterball is recalling 2.5-lb trays of Farm to Family Butterball All-Natural Ground Turkey. The affected Butterball products are printed with case code 50211271, sell or freeze by date of 10/18/2021, timestamps 2123 through 2302, and establishment number EST. P-7345 within the USDA inspection mark.

The foods may be contaminated with foreign material.

woman in black turtleneck buying meat
Shutterstock/LADO

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the ground turkey products may have been contaminated with pieces of blue plastic.

The issue was brought to light after both the establishment involved in the turkey's production and the FSIS received complaints from customers who had discovered blue plastic in the products they had purchased. At the time the recall was announced, no confirmed injuries or illnesses associated with consumption of the affected turkey had been reported.

If you have the recalled products at home, don't eat them.

stepping on trash can pedal to open it
Shutterstock / Jenson

If you purchased either the Butterball or Kroger ground turkey, the FSIS cautions against consuming it. Instead, either throw it away or return it to the store from which it was purchased.

Customers with questions about the recall can contact the Butterball Consumer Hotline at (800) 288-8372. If you believe you are experiencing health issues associated with the consumption of the recalled products, contact a healthcare professional immediately.

Sarah Crow
Sarah Crow is a senior editor at Eat This, Not That!, where she focuses on celebrity news and health coverage. Read more
