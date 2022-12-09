The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

There are definitely advantages to getting your shopping fix online, but the instant gratification of walking out or a brick-and-mortar store with a new purchase is a feeling shopaholics savor. Finding the time to make it to the store, however, can be a challenge, thanks to work schedules, carpools, and the general craziness of daily life. With that in mind, T.J. Maxx, Kohl's, and Costco are all changing their schedules, which last-minute holiday gift hunters will want to take note of. Read on to find out all the new store hours to be aware of.

The holiday shopping season is in full swing.

Brick-and-mortar stores saw a record 196.7 million Americans shopping over the five-day period from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday, the National Retail Federation found in its annual survey. That number grew by 17 million compared with 2021, according to a press release, which is the largest increase recorded since data was first tracked in 2017. With more people shopping in-person—especially in the aftermath of the COVID pandemic—stores are taking action.

In response the uptick, retailers are continuing to offer "a season of buying convenience," NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said in the press release. One way to do so is by extending their store hours and helping shoppers check additional gifts off their lists.

Clothing chains are open later and longer.

Some of your favorite clothing retailers are doing their part by extending hours, Axios reported. Kohl's locations have already been open a bit later than usual, from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m. But between Dec. 16 and Dec. 23, they'll open earlier, at 8 a.m., and stay open until midnight.

For those who do their last-minute shopping on Christmas Eve, your local Kohl's will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to Axios.

T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods and Marshalls hours vary by location, but most stores have already extended their hours until 11 p.m., Axios found. On Christmas Eve, the retailer confirmed that most stores under the TJX Companies banner—which also includes Sierra and Homesense—will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Costco and general merchandise retailers have extended hours, too.

Costco members have been taking advantage of an additional operating hour on Saturdays since November, per Axios, as most clubs are open from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"Some of our warehouse locations may have special holiday hours from Saturday, November 5, 2022 through Friday, December 24, 2022, as well as New Year's Eve," Costco's website states.

If you don't buy in bulk and prefer to shop at Walmart and Target, rest assured these stores are open a bit longer as well. Through Dec. 23, you can grab ingredients for Christmas cookies and other necessities between 7 a.m. and midnight at Target, the retailer told Axios. On Christmas Eve, doors will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Walmart already offers ample time for customers to shop in stores, as most are open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. all year. The store will be closed on Christmas, but you can still shop on Christmas Eve until 6 p.m. local time, Walmart confirmed to Axios.

Many stores are closed on Christmas Day—but not all.

As with the Thanksgiving holiday, several big-name retailers give employees the day off for Christmas on Dec. 25. Costco will close all warehouses on Christmas (as well as New Year's Day), per its website, and all Walmart and Target stores will be closed as well, Good Housekeeping reported. GOBankingRates confirmed that Kohl's is also closed on Christmas, as are all of TJX Companies' stores.

If you find yourself strapped for necessities, there are some retailers that stay open for the holiday. Drugstores like CVS, Rite Aid, and Duane Reade will likely be open, according to Good Housekeeping, but you're advised to call your local store ahead of time to confirm. Grocery stores like Acme and Albertsons are also open to shoppers, albeit with modified hours. Select Family Tree and Dollar Tree locations will be open with shortened hours as well—s0, again, call ahead. Dollar General stores, however, will be closed, per The Krazy Koupon Lady.