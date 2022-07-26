She Played Kerry on "8 Simple Rules." See Amy Davidson Now at 42.

When 8 Simple Rules was airing from 2002 to 2005, viewers got to know the three teens of the Hennessy family. There was popular oldest daughter Bridget (Kaley Cuoco), youngest son Rory (Martin Spanjers), who liked to get his sisters into trouble, and middle child Kerry, who was sarcastic, smart, and often getting into disagreements with her big sister. Kerry was played by Amy Davidson, who is actually six years older than her big TV sister.

Davidson was in her mid-20s when she was playing a teen on 8 Simple Rules, and now, the actor is 42 years old. She is still acting today and also started a website where she documents life with her family. Read on to find out more about Davidson today.

She was already acting before 8 Simple Rules.

When Davidson joined 8 Simple Rules, she had already been on TV. She was in the television movie The Truth About Jane and on an episode of Judging Amy. Most notably, Davidson had a recurring role on the Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen series So Little Time. It was getting this role that led her to 8 Simple Rules.

"At first it was a trip because I watched Full House growing up—remember I was not a child star," she told Sitcoms Online in 2013. "So working with these girls took a minute to adjust to! If it wasn't for So Little Time I may have not gone back to my roots and remained a redhead! I then decided to stay red and 8 Simple Rules came a few months later. So many reasons to say thank you."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

She's still an actor today.

Davidson continued acting after 8 Simple Rules, often taking guest roles. Some of her most recent appearances include episodes of Killing It, All Rise, The Rookie, Better Call Saul, and Bones. She was also in the 2019 movie Ernesto's Manifesto.

She has a parenting and lifestyle blog.

Davidson started blogging regularly when she was expecting her son. "There's so much I want to learn and so much to share!" she wrote in the "about" section of her site. "I'm excited to create a community where we all give advice and listen and share about being parents! Because this is so new to us, new to me, I want to soak up as much knowledge as possible."

In addition to parenting, the blog also covers lifestyle topics, shopping, and fashion. Davidson's post have been less frequent lately, with the most recent one dated December 2021.

She's married and has a son.

Davidson married Kacy Lockwood in 2010. The couple welcomed their son, Lennox, in 2016. The actor shared her birth story and experience with postpartum depression in an article she wrote for People.

"This journey has been full of every emotion I could think of. I've felt the highest of highs and the lowest of lows, and I wouldn't change it for the world," Davidson shared. "Lennox made me a mommy. A mommy! I look into his big blue eyes and I say thank you every day for that."

Davidson currently shares glimpses into her life with her son and husband on her Instagram account.

She reunited with an 8 Simple Rules co-star.

Davidson reunited with her 8 Simple Rules castmate Cuoco when they attended the Evening from the Heart LA Gala hosted by the John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health in May 2022. John Ritter, the patriarch on 8 Simple Rules, died from an aortic dissection in 2003 during the show's run.

Davidson attended the gala, along with Cuoco, Ritter's widow Amy Yasbeck, and his sons, Jason and Tyler Ritter, as reported by Just Jared.

"Truly all the feels. Supporting The John Ritter Foundation and all they do for aortic dissection research and awareness is truly an honor," Davidson wrote of the event on Instagram.

Davidson and Cuoco also hung out for Easter earlier this year, as she documented on Instagram.