Well, this is definitely one way to get people interested in your romantic drama. On Saturday, Sept. 4, Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac attended the premiere of their new miniseries, Scenes from a Marriage, at the Venice Film Festival. Audiences will have to wait a little longer—until Sept. 12—to see the HBO show for themselves, but the co-stars used the red carpet to provide a little preview of their chemistry. A slow-motion clip of Chastain and Isaac posing together on the red carpet went viral immediately, because Isaac gives Chastain a smoldering look, then appears to kiss her arm—and because both actors are happily married to other people.

After fans went wild for the video on social media, Chastain responded with a tweet of her own and in an Instagram comment, making sure to promote their new show in the process. Read on to see what the actor had to say about the much-talked-about moment and to see the pair on the red carpet.

Isaac and Chastain star in a remake of Scenes from a Marriage.

Scenes from a Marriage is a remake of the 1973 Swedish miniseries from writer and director Ingmar Bergman, which is about a couple whose marriage is falling apart. This project marks the second time Isaac and Chastain have played a married couple. They previously starred together in the 2014 film A Most Violent Year.

RELATED: 15 Onscreen Couples You Totally Forgot Dated in Real Life.

They put on a show on the red carpet.

Walking the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival, Chastain and Isaac took their job seriously and didn't hold back. In the viral video, they pose with Chastain's arm resting on Isaac's shoulder, then he smiles at her before leaning in and either smelling or kissing her arm. Chastain then grabs his face and laughs. Another clip shows Isaac looking adoringly at Chastain as she poses. They were also filmed walking giddily while holding hands.

The clip got quite a reaction on Twitter.

In response, one Twitter user wrote, "the way we have latched onto that video of oscar isaac smouldering at jessica chastain…as a society we are starved for on screen sexual tension." Another wrote, "Everyone convinced Oscar Isaac/Jessica Chastain must have something going on just shows we need to bring back romcoms and chemistry test. Stars used to be compatible and put on shows while doing promo!"

Someone else added, referencing the top prize at the Venice Film Festival, "interesting choice to award the golden lion to that slow mo getty images clip of oscar isaac kissing jessica chastain's arm but i respect it." Another fan commented, "the way oscar isaac looks at jessica chastain i would simply faint."

Chastain teased fans further in her response to the sultry clip.

After the video went viral, Chastain posted her own response. On Monday, Sept. 6, she tweeted a screenshot from the original Addams Family TV show of Gomez kissing wife Morticia's arm. Isaac voices the character Gomez in the animated Addams Family movies, which may be why he referenced this move on the carpet. Along with the screenshot, Chastain posted a devil emoji and "Sept 12th"—the release date of Scenes from a Marriage.

She also commented on their red carpet appearance on Instagram. Writer and actor Mindy Kaling commented on one of Chastain's posts from her time in Venice, "Why is Oscar Isaac the only person allowed to kiss your inner arm." Chastain wrote back, "don't hate lol."

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Chastain and Isaac aren't actually together.

While some fans may wish it were the case, Isaac and Chastain are not actually a couple—they're just colleagues and friends. Chastain has been married to Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, who works in fashion, since 2017. Isaac has also been married to his wife, director Elvira Lind, since 2017. And in case you're worried about what their spouses think about their red carpet antics, don't be. Lind was photographed laughing while watching the actors posing together, and Passi de Preposulo was also in Venice for the festival.

RELATED: 12 Beloved, Long-Term Celebrity Couples, Then and Now.