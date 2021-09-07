Culture

Jessica Chastain Comments on Steamy Red Carpet Moment With Oscar Isaac

The actors—both married to other people—went viral for their flirty red carpet appearance.

By Lia Beck
September 7, 2021
Lia Beck
By Lia Beck
September 7, 2021

Well, this is definitely one way to get people interested in your romantic drama. On Saturday, Sept. 4, Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac attended the premiere of their new miniseries, Scenes from a Marriage, at the Venice Film Festival. Audiences will have to wait a little longer—until Sept. 12—to see the HBO show for themselves, but the co-stars used the red carpet to provide a little preview of their chemistry. A slow-motion clip of Chastain and Isaac posing together on the red carpet went viral immediately, because Isaac gives Chastain a smoldering look, then appears to kiss her arm—and because both actors are happily married to other people.

After fans went wild for the video on social media, Chastain responded with a tweet of her own and in an Instagram comment, making sure to promote their new show in the process. Read on to see what the actor had to say about the much-talked-about moment and to see the pair on the red carpet.

Isaac and Chastain star in a remake of Scenes from a Marriage.

Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain in "Scenes from a Marriage"
HBO / YouTube

Scenes from a Marriage is a remake of the 1973 Swedish miniseries from writer and director Ingmar Bergman, which is about a couple whose marriage is falling apart. This project marks the second time Isaac and Chastain have played a married couple. They previously starred together in the 2014 film A Most Violent Year.

RELATED: 15 Onscreen Couples You Totally Forgot Dated in Real Life.

They put on a show on the red carpet.

Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival on September 4, 2021
Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images

Walking the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival, Chastain and Isaac took their job seriously and didn't hold back. In the viral video, they pose with Chastain's arm resting on Isaac's shoulder, then he smiles at her before leaning in and either smelling or kissing her arm. Chastain then grabs his face and laughs. Another clip shows Isaac looking adoringly at Chastain as she poses. They were also filmed walking giddily while holding hands.

The clip got quite a reaction on Twitter.

Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac at the premiere of "Scenes from a Marriage" at the Venice Film Festival on September 4, 2021
Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

In response, one Twitter user wrote, "the way we have latched onto that video of oscar isaac smouldering at jessica chastain…as a society we are starved for on screen sexual tension." Another wrote, "Everyone convinced Oscar Isaac/Jessica Chastain must have something going on just shows we need to bring back romcoms and chemistry test. Stars used to be compatible and put on shows while doing promo!"

Someone else added, referencing the top prize at the Venice Film Festival, "interesting choice to award the golden lion to that slow mo getty images clip of oscar isaac kissing jessica chastain's arm but i respect it." Another fan commented, "the way oscar isaac looks at jessica chastain i would simply faint."

Chastain teased fans further in her response to the sultry clip.

Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac at the premiere of "Scenes from a Marriage" at the Venice Film Festival on September 4, 2021
Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

After the video went viral, Chastain posted her own response. On Monday, Sept. 6, she tweeted a screenshot from the original Addams Family TV show of Gomez kissing wife Morticia's arm. Isaac voices the character Gomez in the animated Addams Family movies, which may be why he referenced this move on the carpet. Along with the screenshot, Chastain posted a devil emoji and "Sept 12th"—the release date of Scenes from a Marriage.

She also commented on their red carpet appearance on Instagram. Writer and actor Mindy Kaling commented on one of Chastain's posts from her time in Venice, "Why is Oscar Isaac the only person allowed to kiss your inner arm." Chastain wrote back, "don't hate lol."

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Chastain and Isaac aren't actually together.

Elvira Lind and Oscar Isaac at the premiere of "The Card Counter" at the Venice Film Festival on September 2, 2021
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage via Getty Images

While some fans may wish it were the case, Isaac and Chastain are not actually a couple—they're just colleagues and friends. Chastain has been married to Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, who works in fashion, since 2017. Isaac has also been married to his wife, director Elvira Lind, since 2017. And in case you're worried about what their spouses think about their red carpet antics, don't be. Lind was photographed laughing while watching the actors posing together, and Passi de Preposulo was also in Venice for the festival.

RELATED: 12 Beloved, Long-Term Celebrity Couples, Then and Now.

Lia Beck
Lia Beck is a writer living in Richmond, Virginia. In addition to Best Life, she has written for Refinery29, Bustle, Hello Giggles, InStyle, and more. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Woman wearing a mask
    Woman wearing a mask
    Health

    This Is How Likely Breakthrough COVID Is

    Here's what the latest data shows.

  • still from 2021 candyman
    still from 2021 candyman
    Culture

    The Best Horror Movies of 2021 So Far

    How many have you seen?

  • A group of young people wearing face masks while waiting in line
    A group of young people wearing face masks while waiting in line
    Health

    This Popular Mask Is "Not Great" Against Delta

    A virus expert warns it may not protect enough.

  • A man lying in bed sick with COVID symptoms and surrounded by tissues
    A man lying in bed sick with COVID symptoms and surrounded by tissues
    Health

    The 32 Most Common Signs of Breakthrough COVID

    A new study says these symptoms may be red flags.

  • Row of unidentified new cars
    Row of unidentified new cars
    Smarter Living

    This Is the Least Trusted Car Company in the U.S.

    According to consumers who participated in a recent study.

  • Woman wearing mask in park
    Woman wearing mask in park
    Health

    The Delta Surge Is "Peaking" in These 3 States

    "We are peaking, particularly across the south."

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group